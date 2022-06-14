Bridge over Kelowna’s Mission Creek at KLO and Spiers roads. (Photo/Jacqueline Gelineau)

Bridge over Kelowna’s Mission Creek at KLO and Spiers roads. (Photo/Jacqueline Gelineau)

Kelowna declared state of emergency over flooding along local creeks

“This is totally unexpected”

A local state of emergency has been declared for the Kelowna area in response to isolated flooding in several creeks in the city.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has also been activated. Regional District of Central Okanagan Emergency Program Coordinator Sandra Follack said the state of emergency is expected to last four or five days.

“We didn’t anticipate this weather coming in,” said Follack.

She explained that the predictive models and Environment Canada expected around 20mm of rain, though Kelowna saw up to 65mm in the last day – more than the creeks could handle.

“This is totally unexpected.”

City crews have been clearing debris from a bridge across Kelowna’s Mission Creek, and are inspecting other bridges, looking for debris in the areas, and monitoring the water levels and the weather. Several roads have been closed due to flooding as well.

Property owners in flood-prone and low-lying areas have been told they are responsible for protecting their properties from possible flood damage. Sand and sandbags have been deployed to some areas, and residents can also pick up sandbags at several locations throughout the city.

Read More: Whitevale flooding ‘worst ever’ near Vernon

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Floods 2021Breaking NewsCity of Kelownaemergency declarationKelowna

Previous story
Ross Street Underpass proponent wants Salmon Arm road closure lifted beyond summer
Next story
B.C. commits $35M to continue revitalization of Indigenous languages, arts, culture

Just Posted

Work progresses on the Ross Street Underpass on June 14, 2022. The City of Salmon Arm and the contractor building the underpass have an agreement that calls for Lakeshore Drive downtown to be open during July and August 2022 to accommodate the tourist season. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Ross Street Underpass proponent wants Salmon Arm road closure lifted beyond summer

Sand and/or bags are being made available at 22 locations in the Shuswap area. (CSRD)
Shuswap residents prepare for rising flood risk

Grant funding available through the Shuswap Watershed Council has recently gone to two projects, one in Malakwa along the Eagle River and the other at Gardom Lake, which will help protect water quality in the area. (File photo)
Grant-funded projects in Malakwa, Gardom Lake to benefit water quality in the Shuswap

The inaugural Monashee Music Festival takes place at the Sicamous Dog Park July 22-23. (File photo)
Monashee Music Festival coming together for Sicamous premiere