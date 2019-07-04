Logging truck jackknifes on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Traffic stalled as tow truck crews remove vehicles involved in collision

Traffic is beginning to move again on Highway 1 following a collision west of Salmon Arm

The accident, reported to have occurred around 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 4 near the Tappen Esso, involved a logging truck and at least one other vehicle. BC Emergency Health Services ambulances have left the scene and tow truck crews are now dealing with the vehicles involved.

As of 5:43 p.m. traffic in the eastbound lane was beginning to move, with vehicles lined up in both directions.

