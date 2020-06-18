Posts on social media indicate a logging truck crashed on Highway 97A damaging powerlines. (Courtney Wowk/Facebook)

Logging truck spill closes one lane of Highway 97A south of Sicamous

A power outage in the area may have been caused by the dropped logs.

Update 10:35 a.m:

Due to the spilled logging truck load in the area of Mara Heights Road, traffic on Highway 97A is disrupted, but traffic is being allowed through using an alternating single lane.

Original Story:

Photos from the scene suggest a power outage affecting homes along Highway 97A may have been caused by a logging truck losing its load on the narrow highway.

According to a social media post, the truck spilled its load at approximately 9 a.m. logs can seen piled up in the ditch alongside the highway and causing the power lines to sag.

Read More: Prohibited drivers give Chase RCMP a demonstration of poor driving

Read More: Salmon Arm Airport hops with helicopter business, emergency response team

Drive BC reports the highway is closed and BC Hydro’s website shows a power outage affecting 639 customers over a wide area on the east shore of Mara Lake.

Motorists should use Highway 1 and Highway 97B as a detour.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Traffic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal fund offers relief to B.C. seafood processors
Next story
North Westside firefighters replaced after protesting suspension of chief, deputy

Just Posted

Logging truck spill closes one lane of Highway 97A south of Sicamous

A power outage in the area may have been caused by the dropped logs.

Prohibited drivers give Chase RCMP a demonstration of poor driving

Speeding, erratic driving catch attention of patrolling officers

Salmon Arm Airport hops with helicopter business, emergency response team

Big aircraft lands followed by B.C.’s RCMP helicopter

No additional federal funding for invasive mussels fight in Shuswap-Okanagan

Fisheries minister responds to request from Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Walmart seeks approval for truck yard on agricultural land in Shuswap

CSRD and Agricultural Land Commission will weigh in on future of Malakwa property

Several bears and cubs spotted in North Okanagan parks

Kalamalka and Ellison provincial parks each have a mama bear and babes

Summerland council members receive more than $165,000 in remuneration and expenses

Pay details included in Statement of Financial Information for 2019

B.C. launches cannabis ‘navigator’ to help small growers, processors

B.C. business still dominated by big producers and black market

Peace Arch Park to close amid dozens using it as loophole in COVID-19 border restrictions

Temporary measure in response to ‘risk associated with significant increase in visitors’

Okanagan Forest Task Force cleans up scrap yard, creates safe space for wildlife

The task force removed 37,411 pounds of garbage from an area off Postill Lake Road

Federal fund offers relief to B.C. seafood processors

Industry alliance grateful, but says B.C. deserves more

North Westside firefighters replaced after protesting suspension of chief, deputy

The RDCO said they have since recruited other officers to maintain the level of service in the community

WHL hockey could hit the ice in October

Start date ‘contingent on receiving the necessary approvals from government and health authorities’

Coffee for your head: Popular song has strong ties to Lower Mainland

Isaiah Faber’s ‘death bed (coffee for your head) ft. beabadoobee’ has over 440 million Spotify hits

Most Read