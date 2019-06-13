London Drugs has offered to pay for Victoria’s Remembrance Day ceremonies for three years (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

London Drugs offers to pay Victoria Remembrance Day costs after funding debate

The pledge comes after council voted to ask federal branches for refunds on police costs

A Canadian drugstore is offering to cover the costs for Remembrance Day ceremonies in Victoria.

London Drugs reached out to the city pledging to cover ceremony costs for “the next several years.”

The pledge comes after city council voted to ask Veteran’s Affairs Canada and the Department of National Defence for recovery funds for the cost of police services at military events, including Remembrance Day and Victoria Day.

READ MORE: Victoria councillor faces criticism over suggestion to bill military for Remembrance Day

“I think the biggest thing we continue to see and hear from our customers and staff was that people are getting worried that ceremonies will be cancelled or altered,” said Clint Mahlman, president and CEO of London Drugs. Mahlman has a long history of family members serving the Canadian Armed Forces, and said most other people do, too.

“I think all of our focus should be honoring those who have served, and who are currently serving,” Mahlman said. “We don’t want finances to be a worry for the community.”

ALSO READ: Veterans enraged at Victoria suggestion to seek refunds from DND, Veteran’s Affairs for Remembrance Day

According to the Victoria Remembrance Day Committee, ceremony costs for Remembrance Day are very low thanks to volunteerism, but police services cost approximately $15,000.

London Drugs has pledged a cap of $50,000, and have been in contact with the city about the proposal.

So far the City is considering the offer, but has not yet made a decision on it.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Mounties seize hatchet, knife, bat from 15-year-olds on Vancouver Island
Next story
‘Prince of Whales’: Trump tweet misspelling Prince Charles’ title boosts B.C. business

Just Posted

Video: Toronto Raptors super fan gets Salmon Arm hyped up for game six

Dylan Taylor expressed excitement along the Highway 1 as the Raptors are poised to win championship.

$10,000 reward offered for information on missing Shuswap woman

Ashley Simpson disappeared from Yankee Flats Road three years ago

Thunderstorm watch issued for the Shuswap

Heavy rain, hail and damaging gusts of wind are a possibility

Shuswap wineries win big at All Canadian Wine Championships

Ovino Winery’s Pinot Grigio earns a coveted double gold medal.

Salmon Arm church will resume services at site of fatal shooting

Churchgoers to return to Salmon Church of Christ on June 16, two months after killing

VIDEO: Feds announce $10M for RCMP to fight money laundering

Finance Minister Bill Morneau and B.C. officials discussed prosecuting money launderers at meeting

Okanagan woman turns 104, takes tandem wheelchair ride

Heron Grove resident Annette Schlatter celebrated a big milestone on June 12

No more Smokanagan, let’s claim summer back

LETTER: June to September is Summer, not fire season

Tax Freedom Day: Today British Columbians start working for themselves

Average Canadian family of two or more will pay $52,675 in total taxes, or 44 per cent of income

Double murder trial: Officer saw ‘no signs of forced entry’ to Victoria apartment

Andrew Berry, 45, is charged with the murder of daughters Aubrey and Chloe Berry

Excited, anxious fans prepare for Raptors to play in Game 6 of the NBA Finals

The Raptors currently lead the Warriors 3-2 in the best-of-seven series

West Kelowna mayor announces Boucherie Road Upgrade Phase II Project completion

The celebration was paired with sabering of champaign

‘It’s a broken, dinosaur system’: Charges stayed in B.C. sex-assault case profiled in film

Film focuses on Surrey-are family and documents the abuse of three sisters in Williams Lake

Alert issued after person with measles has layover in Vancouver airport

Measles is a highly infectious disease that spreads through the air

Most Read