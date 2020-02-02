Police attend the scene after an incident in Streatham, London, Sunday Feb. 2, 2020. London police say officers shot a man during a “terrorism-related incident” that involved the stabbings of “a number of people.” (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

London police shoot man over ‘terrorism-related’ stabbings

Police warned people to stay out of the south London neighbourhood

London’s Metropolitan Police said it is investigating a terror-related incident after “a number of people” were stabbed and officers shot a man Sunday.

The police force said the incident happened in the London’s Streatham neighbourhood. The Metropolitan Police tweeted details of the incident on Sunday afternoon, saying “The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related.”

The BBC said that witnesses reported hearing two gunshots just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Social media showed multiple ambulances on the scene and helicopters in the air as helicopters responded to the incident.

Police warned people to stay out of the south London neighbourhood.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Winds over 180 km/h recorded in Glacier National Park today
Next story
Philippines reports 1st virus death outside of China

Just Posted

Crews make good progress restoring power after North Okanagan and Shuswap windstorm

The Feb. 1 windstorm downed powerlines and felled trees.

Word on the street: What does affordable housing mean to you?

The Observer asked: What does affordable housing mean to you?

Photos: Yeti Rugby takes on Okanagan and Shuswap teams at Abominable Tournament

The tournament was held on Little Mountain fields

UPDATE: Highway from Merritt to Hope reopened after flooding and debris cleared

The southbound lanes have reopened, no estimated time for the northbound lanes to reopen

Video: Man trapped in elevator following power outage

A rescue team freed the man within 15 minutes of the power going out

VIDEO: Heavy rain on B.C. coast swells rivers, floods roads and forces evacuations

Local state of emergency declared in Cowichan Valley

Column: Fat wallets and a benefit of customer loyalty

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Hundreds stranded at ski hill in Fraser Valley after heavy rain, landslide

Sasquatch Mountain Resort halts everything until road crews can assess extent of slide

Canadian groundhogs divided on winter weather predictions

One groundhog saw his shadow but two others didn’t

Philippines reports 1st virus death outside of China

The victim was a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan who was admitted with a fever, cough, sore throat

Richardson had lumber mill in Meadow Valley

Many early buildings in Summerland were constructed with Richardson lumber

Winds over 180 km/h recorded in Glacier National Park today

The speeds were recorded at 1,930 metres near Mt. Macdonald

Crews help evacuate residents south of Nanaimo due to flooding

Evacuees being offered 48 hours’ accommodation, says Regional District of Nanaimo

Longtime B.C. First Nation chief charged after break-and-enter

Hupacasath First Nation’s Steven Tatoosh faces numerous charges following a Jan. 28 incident

Most Read