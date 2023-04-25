‘Long overdue’: Salmon Arm council approves lease for Blackburn Park concession

Described as ‘a quality, affordable food and beverage service with many locally sourced ingredients’

On April 24, 2023, city council approved a lease agreement for a new business to set up a concession at Salmon Arm’s Blackburn Park. (Observer file photo)

City council has authorized a five-year lease for the concession at Salmon Arm’s Blackburn Park.

The lease agreement is with ‘The Snack Shack’ and its owners Joseph Robert Draiu and Niki Lee Sturmey, from May 1, 2023 to Sept. 30, 2027.

A city staff report said the proponents “are excited about the opportunity to offer a quality, affordable food and beverage service with many locally sourced ingredients. They offer over 15 years of hospitality experience, including 3 years as a concession manager and 4 years as an assistant manager in a clubhouse.”

The lease starts at $500 (plus GST) per month from April 1 to Sept. 30 in 2023 and increases five per cent per year, ending at $607.75 per month in 2027.

From Oct. 1 to March 31 of each year, the leasing cost per month will be $50 plus GST.

Regarding proposed hours, from May 1 to the May long weekend, the concession will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with openings from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., depending on weather and park attendance.

During the prime season, the May long weekend to Sept. 15, it will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days per week with the option to remain open until 9 p.m. daily, depending on weather and park attendance.

From Sept. 15 to 30, the concession will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, once again with an option to open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, dependent on weather and park attendance.

The proposed hours of operation include no guaranteed hours from April 1 to May 1, because the opening of the concession will coincide with plumbing, gas and washroom availability.

Formerly the site of Rosa’s Taco Stand, the concession has been vacant since the fall of 2021. A request for proposals (RFP) for the lease and operation closed on April 19, 2023. Four proponents inquired about the proposal and just one proposal was received.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren asked about the length of the lease, adding that sometimes with someone new, the city does a one- or two-year lease before offering an extension. She asked if the city has had any previous contracts with the proponent.

Staff said no, the city has not worked with the contractor before, but the agreement will include the ability to deal with any disputes.

Coun. Debbie Cannon said she had a similar question, why a five-year and not necessarily a three-year contract, but “I think it will be great having someone in there and I like that in this lease we’ve addressed hours of operation because I think that’s important.”

Coun. Kevin Flynn said he really appreciates that the city found somebody.

“It’s been long overdue and I have absolutely no concern that the contract can be managed, and also understand from the lessee side you have to do some leasehold improvements, you have to invest money, and to me a five-year lease is very reasonable and typical to what almost every commercial property or property in the downtown signs up for… People don’t want us to be going with a one-year commitment or we wouldn’t have anybody there is my guess.”

Mayor Alan Harrison said he thinks the concession will be great for families and people who go to the park “to be able to purchase what looks like pretty healthy and locally produced foods for the most part.”

He said he thinks the lease amounts tell what it’s like to run a concession, as the lease in 2023 is $500 (per month).

“From the city’s point of view, this is not a revenue generation. This is providing a service for people who like to use the park.”

Council voted unanimously to approve the lease.

