Owners Jordie and Karen Wiens stand in Balmoral Store in October 2017. (File photo)

Long-term fix wanted for dangerous Highway 1 intersection

Balmoral Store owner concerned province will choose option unsatisfactory for residents

Plans are in the works to improve the dangerous intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Balmoral Road in Tappen, but at least one resident is concerned about the long term.

Following another crash there on Feb. 26, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure stated in an email that it is looking at ways to improve the safety of the intersection.

“We have completed site surveys at this intersection and staff are studying the data and assessing options for potential safety improvements,” states the email. “Once options have been identified this spring, the ministry will share them with the community for feedback before selecting an option to move forward.”

Although up-to-date statistics were not available, ICBC has made public crash data available throughout the province for the five years from 1913 to 1917. During that time, 12 crashes are reported for that intersection.

Read more: Highway improvements between Chase and Salmon Arm being designed

Jordie Wiens, who has owned the Balmoral Store for the past year-and-a-half and has a front-row view of the site, said the figure seems low. He says he is aware of at least four crashes this year, which can be very traumatic for staff.

“At the store, you hear that bang and you think, there’s another one. I’ve had to use my jacket to cover up more than one person.”

Wiens said he is on the South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce and they have been advocating heavily for the past eight months for improvements. He said they have been assured something will be done before summer, which leaves him with mixed feelings.

Read more: TCH east of Chase to be upgraded

What he’s heard so far will save lives and make the intersection safer, and he’s for it. However, he sees it as a temporary fix, which will be inadequate and harmful to the community if it remains in the long term.

He says the plans he’s heard involve having all vehicles go through the underpass, about half a kilometre east of Balmoral Store or down the frontage road to Carlin. He said vehicles would no longer be permitted to make left turns onto the highway from either side of the intersection, nor would driving across the highway be allowed.

He contends the underpass is not to the standard it needs to be to handle the traffic flow, nor would the increased traffic on winding, narrow Blind Bay Road or Golf Course Drive be a safe alternative.

Read more: 2016 – Intersection improvements in Sunnybrae

If this plan goes ahead and becomes the long-term solution, Wiens says, he also sees it greatly inconveniencing the local population and hurting tourism, including his store. He would like to see an interchange in the long term.

“I would be 100 per cent behind them if they said we’re doing this because we have to do something, and we’re going to get get going on… something permanent in the near future.”

Meanwhile, the ministry email says that once options have been identified, public feedback will be gathered before selecting a plan.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Vernon dance instructor remembered with love

Just Posted

Long-term fix wanted for dangerous Highway 1 intersection

Balmoral Store owner concerned province will choose option unsatisfactory for residents

Couple shocked by eviction notice for rural illegal suite

CSRD says zoning doesn’t permit residence to be used as rental duplex

Special-needs student faces barriers to post secondary education

Okanagan College campus not funded to provide courses for people who need one-on-one assistance

Vernon dance instuctor remembered with love

Ruth Blencoe, co-founder of Dancing With The Vernon Stars, died Feb. 22 at age 43

Weather played role in fatal plane crash near Revelstoke

Visibility was a factor in a crash that killed an Alberta couple headed from Penticton to Edmonton

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould says she got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Former justice minister finally gets chance to ‘speak her truth’

Air Canada signs loyalty program partnership deal with American Express

The deal will allow American Express membership rewards customers in Canada

Soderberg scores shootout winner as Avs edge Canucks 3-2

Vancouver tallies late to salvage much-needed point

Vernon should implement Penticton’s stance on ‘trouble-makers’: poll

Of those who voted, nearly half agreed that Vernon should further consider what Penticton has done

Once Upon a Bookstore owner hopes to create more than just a bookstore

Melissa Bourdon-King will be opening the doors to her dreams in Kelowna in July

VIDEO: B.C. has Canada’s only mobile medical unit

The unit can be mobilized in as quickly as eight hours after receiving a request

Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over SNC-Lavalin affair

Statement follows day of testimony from former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould

Salmon Arm students solve top prize in math competition

Shuswap Middle School team crowned regional math champions

Silverbacks ready to get in Vipers’ face in playoffs

Salmon Arm coach, forward talk round one of BCHL playoffs against Vernon

Most Read