There is a high risk of overdose or fatal overdose. (Interior Health)

Look out for white, light pink powder: Drug alert in Kelowna and Vernon

DOWN contains high levels of fentanyl and depressant drugs

Interior Health (IH) has issued a drug alert for Kelowna and Vernon.

A white, light pink powder sold as DOWN has tested positive for high concentrations of fentanyl and bromazolam, a very strong benzodiazepine. Both are higher than average according to the health agency.

There is a high risk of overdose or fatal overdose, and when mixed with alcohol, DOWN can be especially dangerous.

IH suggests focusing on breathing if naloxone does not appear to resolve overdose symptoms.

IH drug check services are available at the following locations:

Kelowna

  • Living Positive Resource Centre, 255 Lawrence Ave, Thursdays, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.;
  • Kandu, call 204-872-7404;
  • Outreach Urban Health Centre, 1649 Pandosy St., seven days a week, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.;
  • The Bridge Outreach Overdose Prevention and Harm Reduction, 760 Hwy 33, seven days a week, 12:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.;
  • UBCO Harm Reduction Program, call 250-864-1431;
  • Mental Health and Substance Use, 505 Doyle Ave, 8:30 a.m. – 4:40 p.m.

Vernon

  • Cammy LaFleur Street Outreach Program, 2800 33rd St., Vernon, Tuesdays, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.;
  • Vernon Urgent and Primary Care, 3105 28th Ave., Vernon, seven days a week, 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

READ MORE: Saving lives from B.C.’s overdose crisis, one bathroom at a time

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaDrugsHealthinteriorbcoverdoseoverdose crisisstreet drugsVernon

Previous story
179 people died from B.C.’s poisoned drug supply in October
Next story
Christmas Day heist in Langley netted almost $500,000, court filing reveals

Just Posted

The three Salmon Arm Rotary clubs, First United Church and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church have teamed up, along with the food banks and social service agencies, to provide 600 Christmas dinners-to-go on Dec. 25 to members of the community. (File photo)
Rotary clubs in Salmon Arm step up again to provide Christmas dinners for all

The District of Sicamous is looking for contractors for its snow removal equipment registry. (District of Sicamous photo)
Contractors wanted for Sicamous snow removal registry

Salmon Arm Secondary Drama 11/12 students are rehearsing for their upcoming production of The Surprising Story of the Three Little Pigs, which runs Dec. 13 and 14 at the Sullivan campus theatre. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Fairy tales fracture with comical results in upcoming Salmon Arm Secondary production

’His driving behaviour was not a result of alcohol consumption’ says RCMP. Photo MCG
Princeton man charged after not drinking and driving