Swimmers dive under the water. (File photo)

Swimmers dive under the water. (File photo)

Looking to keep cool? Try the Salmon Arm pool

Pool’s capacity increasing now that COVID-19 restrictions being eased

If you’re looking to keep cool and can’t make it out to the lake, the City of Salmon Arm’s Recreation Centre might be your best bet.

Stan Thiessen, pool manager at the SASCU Recreation Centre, said more people can enjoy the pool now that COVID-19 restrictions are being eased.

The capacity limit for public swims has increased from 40 to 75, and there are no longer any restrictions on how many people can attend an aquafit class.

There can now be three people in a lane for registered lap lane swims; previously the limit was two.

The centre’s hot tub will be open by July 5, though Thiessen joked people might not be interested in it right now.

Also opening on July 5 are the centre’s squash and racquetball courts.

For the latest pool operating hours, and more information about the rec centre, visit salmonarmrecreation.ca.

Read more: Wildfire sparks near Bastion Bay, Shuswap

Read more: Salmon Arm’s Top 20 under 40: Thomas Briginshaw

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Recreation

Previous story
B.C. to fund ‘Behind the Mask’ mental health video series for children, teens
Next story
Victim wants Surrey pub held liable for allegedly over-serving patron who punched him

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
Weather alert issued for Okanagan-Shuswap

Swimmers dive under the water. (File photo)
Looking to keep cool? Try the Salmon Arm pool

Several emergency vehicles – including fire trucks, police, an ambulance and a BC Wildfire crew – responded to a barn fire on the right hand side of 40th Street NE in Salmon Arm on Tuesday afternoon, June 29. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Workshops, collector automobiles destroyed in fire at Salmon Arm property

A wildfire was reported in the area of Bastion Bay on June 30, 2021. (B.C. Wildfire Dashboard image)
UPDATE: Wildfire near Bastion Bay area of Shuswap classified as out of control