Looking to keep cool? Try the Salmon Arm pool

Pool’s capacity increasing now that COVID-19 restrictions being eased

If you’re looking to keep cool and can’t make it out to the lake, the City of Salmon Arm’s Recreation Centre might be your best bet.

Stan Thiessen, pool manager at the SASCU Recreation Centre, said more people can enjoy the pool now that COVID-19 restrictions are being eased.

The capacity limit for public swims has increased from 40 to 75, and there are no longer any restrictions on how many people can attend an aquafit class.

There can now be three people in a lane for registered lap lane swims; previously the limit was two.

The centre’s hot tub will be open by July 5, though Thiessen joked people might not be interested in it right now.

Also opening on July 5 are the centre’s squash and racquetball courts.

For the latest pool operating hours, and more information about the rec centre, visit salmonarmrecreation.ca.

