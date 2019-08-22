Lost and found: Police seek owner of Firefly bag

The bag was turned into the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP on August 19th, 2019

  • Aug. 22, 2019 8:37 a.m.
  • News

A gray and black Firefly bag was found on George Street in Enderby and was turned into the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP on August 19th, 2019. The bag is full of undisclosed items, and police are hoping to find the owner.

If you can describe what is inside the case to the investigator, we would love to be able to reunite you with your property, said Cpl. Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.”

If the bag is yours, you can claim it by contacting Cst. Caitlyn Lees at 250-546-3028 and verifing the contents.

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Theft of Okanagan teen’s stolen bike has happy ending
Next story
Trudeau vows to stand firm against ‘increasingly assertive’ China

Just Posted

Canada geese in the Shuswap: Beautiful milfoil eaters or poopy pests?

Numbers of geese increasing in the Shuswap to the joy of some people and dismay of others

Salmon Arm’s Sebastien Archambault joins Humboldt Broncos

Defenceman played last two seasons with Junior B Sicamous Eagles

Shuswap artists invited to bring the noise

Sound machine exhibit planned for Salmon Arm Art Gallery in 2020

Salmon Arm thrift stores temporarily refuse donations to keep up with glut

Too much stuff for storage space, staff shortage, main reasons for sporadic closures

CSRD to assess rural Sicamous, South Shuswap housing needs

UBCM to provide $33,000 through 2019 Housing Needs Reports initiative

Trudeau vows to stand firm against ‘increasingly assertive’ China

China has accused Canada of meddling in its affairs

Concerts, workshops and more will be held in Summerland Aug 24 to Sept. 1

The Ryga Arts Festival, which runs Aug. 24 to Sept. 1 in… Continue reading

Police watchdog investigating two officers after Langley teen’s suspected overdose

According to IIO, two officers were deployed to help Carson Crimeni but did not locate him before he died

B.C. father tells judge he did not kill his young daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

Poll: Are you stressed about back to school costs?

Take our poll and have your say

Judge seeks compassion for man caught on moped

Defendant says ICBC told him he could drive

In photos: Shuswap Kaos triumph over Vernon

Salmon Arm team win final night of Women’s Masters Division soccer season

The Ice Queen of the blues coming to the South Okanagan

Award winning blues artist Sue Foley coming to the Dream Café

UPDATED: Kelly Ellard gets day parole extended for six more months, overnight leave

Kelly Ellard was convicted of killing 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997

Most Read