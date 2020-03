Emergency personnel respond to reports of a fire in the 800 block of 2nd Street SE

Firefighters and paramedics respond to a report of a structure fire in the 800 block of 2nd Street SE. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)

Police, fire and ambulance responded to a report of a residential fire in Salmon Arm Friday evening, but it was what probably could be called the best kind of fire.

The report came in about 5:30 p.m. March 6 regarding a possible residential fire in the 800 block of Second Street SE, in a condominium/apartment complex.

Fire chief Brad Chief said he believes it was a very small fire that the occupant had extinguished.



