Lottery kiosks in B.C. pubs, bars turned off after identical ticket problem

Two Lotto Max Quick Pick tickets purchased from the same machine spat out the same numbers

The BC Lottery Corporation has temporarily shut down self-serve machines in bars and pubs after one of the terminals spat out two tickets with identical numbers.

In a news release Monday, the BCLC said two Lotto Max Quick Pick tickets purchased from the same machine on two different days spat out the same numbers. The Crown corporation did not specify where the terminal is.

As staff look into the problem, all 695 machines in bars and pubs across the province were turned off that night out of abundance of caution, BCLC said.

The software used for these self-serve lottery kiosks is different from that used for regional and national draws, where duplicate tickets aren’t uncommon.

