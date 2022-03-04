‘Love of place’ recognized by three Heritage Conservation Awards in Salmon Arm

Leanne Dorrish accepts a Heritage Conservation Award from Salmon Arm Coun. Debbie Cannon for Canoe United Church, now 100 years old and still standing strong. (Pat Kassa photo) The Canoe United Church, which was recognized with a Heritage Conservation Award on Feb. 28, 2022 by the city’s Heritage Commision, was 100 years old on Oct. 27, 2021. (File photo) The Lyman House at 680 Second Ave. NE, owned by Cindy Malinowski and Charles MacLennan, was recognized with a Heritage Conservation Award on Feb. 28 by the city’s Heritage Commission. (Photo contributed) A Heritage Conservation Award for Skelton House, also once known as Gabe’s Bunkhouse, at 251 Fifth St. SE was awarded to owner Holly Ready on Feb. 28, 2022 by Salmon Arm’s Heritage Commission. (Photo contributed)

Love and appreciation were evident in city council chambers during council’s evening meeting of Feb. 28.

The occasion was the presentation of three Heritage Conservation Awards by the city’s Heritage Commission.

First on the list was Skelton House, also once known as Gabe’s Bunkhouse, at 251 Fifth St. SE. It was awarded to owner Holly Ready.

Mary Landers of the Heritage Commission said the house was built in 1912 for local merchant R.B. Mathews. A large house with rare concrete-block wall construction, she said it remains important for its social history.

“Well documented is the second known owner Bob Skelton, manager of the Salmon Arm Cooperative Creamery and city mayor. Of even greater fame is a later incarnation as ‘Gabe’s Bunkhouse’ during the 1970s. The boarding house was something of a legend for its excellent and generously portioned meals open to the public as well as serving its residents.”

She noted Holly Ready was a pharmacist along with her spouse, and when she graduated in the 1950s she was one of just nine women out of a class of 60.

Heritage Commission member Maureen Shaffer introduced the second home recognized, the Lyman House at 680 Second Ave. NE, formerly Harris Street, owned by Cindy Malinowski and Charles MacLennan.

Shaffer said the award was in recognition of “your excellence in preservation, restoration, rehabilitation and adaptive re-use of your beautiful home.”

Malinowski said as a teenager she used to walk by the house and think she’d love to live in it someday.

“Dreams do come true, because in 1982 I was able to purchase the house…” she said.

The first week living there was full of surprises. She plugged in the kettle and went upstairs to use a curling iron, when the power went out.

That led to redoing the electrical, plumbing and insulation. The furnace was another story, however. Made in 1908, she said it was working and still works to this day.

In 1992, an addition was built onto the rear of the house but the project became so large, it out-sized the original part. She wanted it to be in keeping with the original design, though, and is pleased today that people don’t recognize it as not being original.

She said the huge trees around the house have great heritage value as well.

Malinowski concluded: “I consider myself a guardian and would like future generations to enjoy it.”

Linda Painchaud of the Heritage Commission introduced the third Heritage Conservation Award winner, Canoe United Church.

“It’s one of the hidden gems on our heritage register,” Painchaud said. “It’s been in active use for 100 years and it’s just a lovely little church. It’s seen its share of weddings, funerals and all kinds of things.”

She said Leanne Dorrish, who accepted the award on behalf of a number of people, is a member of a longstanding family in the area and her great-great grandfather started the Sunday school.

Dorrish thanked people past and present who have contributed to the church. She said when the Sunday school was built, she doesn’t think all the people doing the work would have imagined she would be accepting an award 100 years later.

She spoke of the need to think to the future when acting in the present.

“Walk a little bit differently perhaps, with love, compassion and kindness.”

Pat Kassa, Deborah Chapman and Coun. Debbie Cannon were also present representing the Heritage Commission.

Mayor Alan Harrison noted the commission was formed 15 years ago, and in that time its members have done a good job teaching council and the community. He also thanked the award winners.

“It’s clear to me what this is about is love, love of a place… Thank you so much for loving your places, and looking after them…”

