Lower Mainland, Alberta, Ontario families boost Sicamous elementary school numbers

Work on the new HVAC system at Parkview Elementary in Sicamous is expected to be completed in September. (Parkview Elementary image)

The future looks bright for Parkview Elementary School in Sicamous.

“Our numbers are growing, which is fantastic,” said Principal Carla Schneider as she readied for the first week of classes.

She said if everyone who is listed shows up, the number of students will be more than 200. Some students she doesn’t know about will usually show up the first day, she noted.

The numbers projected in June for the fall were around 185 but about 16 kids have been picked up throughout the summer through new families moving to Sicamous.

“Lots are moving from the Lower Mainland and Alberta, and a handful from Ontario, too, interestingly. It’s pretty stable from last year if everyone shows, but it’s always nice to hit that 200 threshold.”

Schneider said in her seven years at the school, enrolment has grown by at least 40.

“Which doesn’t seem like a lot, but that’s two classrooms full. For a little town, that’s great.”

Another highlight for Parkview is that it has been undergoing a significant HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) upgrade all summer, with crews expected to be finished in September.

Also appreciated is the school garden, which was a new project last year.

Over the summer staff were coming in to maintain it, she said.

“The kids will be excited to see their root vegetables they grew and we’re going to do a fall harvest soup later in the month.”

Asked about hopes for the 2022/23 school year, Schneider keeps hers simple.

“This is such an amazing community, they’ve been so resilient between us being shut down a few years ago, and Covid. I’m hoping for a nice calm year, honestly.”

The garden at Parkview Elementary is looking green and bountiful thanks to the attention of staff over the summer. (Parkview Elementary image)