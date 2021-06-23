One ticket sold in British Columbia and one in Ontario will share the $70 million Lotto Max grand prize. (BCLC image)

One ticket sold in British Columbia and one in Ontario will share the $70 million Lotto Max grand prize. (BCLC image)

Lucky British Columbian will share Tuesday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

One ticket in B.C. and one in Ontario will split the pot

At least one lucky British Columbian has hit the jackpot.

But they will have to share it with someone from Ontario.

After going unclaimed for weeks, the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot has finally been won. One ticket sold in British Columbia and one in Ontario will share the grand prize, each taking $35 million in Tuesday night’s draw.

In addition, there are 46 Maxmillion prize winners. Twenty-one winning tickets were sold in Ontario, 11 in B.C., 10 in Quebec and four in the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next draw on June 25 will be an estimated $50 million, with two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Lotto Max jackpot goes unclaimed again

Previous story
Morning Start: The longest wedding veil spanned 63.5 football fields
Next story
VIDEO: Risk-assessment tool for fully vaccinated people coming soon, Tam promises

Just Posted

Lucas Proulx, right, accompanies Rowan Bellows and Adley Christy through the spray loops during a hot afternoon at Blackburn Park on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Snapshot: Keeping cool in Salmon Arm

Alberta’s Scott Cook and the Second Chances are going to heat up Song Sparrow Hall with a concert on July 15 that includes special guests Chicken-like Birds. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Acoustic Avenue welcomes return of live music with Scott Cook, Chicken-like Birds

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The longest wedding veil spanned 63.5 football fields

Kristy Handel ran her 33K for Chelaine early on June 23 to avoid the impending heat wave forecast for the Shuswap. (GoFundMe)
‘Surprise’: Salmon Arm woman finishes 33K run for Armstrong amputee ahead of heat wave