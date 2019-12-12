Lug nuts loosened on several vehicles in Vernon

Mischief makers reportedly compromising cars; motorists reminded to check vehicles before operating

Lug nuts were reportedly loosened on at least three vehicles over the weekend in Vernon, according to Shoparama owner Ingrid Baron.

She offered the “Heads up” to the Vernon Community Forum on Facebook on Dec. 8, notifying readers that there were three instances, at least, of loosened lug nuts at the Vernon Recreation Centre.

“Please check your tires carefully no matter where you leave your vehicle,” Baron posted.

“These are serious acts of vandalism,” one Vernon resident wrote. “How incredibly sad that people have to continually be on edge due to other’s actions.”

Gail Craig responded to Baron’s post stating she owns one of the vehicles that had its lug nuts loosened this weekend.

“Had I not gone to Budget Brake and Muffler to find out what was wrong, it could have ended very badly,” she wrote. “This happened at either the Wholesale Club in Vernon or Kal Tire Place.”

Craig noted her winter tires were properly installed by professionals and were checked again recently.

“It is definitely not their fault,” she said. “Please be careful and be aware.”

Incidents of lug nut loosening have been reported in Peachland, West Kelowna, Kelowna and now Vernon.

In June, Peachland residents felt at risk after several people had their vehicle’s lug nuts tampered with. But the mischief began even earlier. In May, Okanagan RCMP issued a warning to Peachland residents calling for people to check their wheels.

On May 28, a woman’s tire fell off while she was driving at a low speed. A tire came off of another vehicle in June, this time in Burnaby.

“These reckless acts compromised each of the vehicles and placed at least four lives at unnecessary risk,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in June.

Black Press has reached out to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for comment.

READ MORE: Peachland residents worry about lug-nut thief

READ MORE: All lifts open this weekend at SilverStar

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. seniors need better vaccine protection, advocate says
Next story
Vernon business evacuated after gas line hit

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s request for red light camera on Highway 1 draws attention of province

Years of lobbying for camera at Trans-Canada Highway intersection might be generating results

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP surprised by Conservative leader’s resignation

Arnold predicts Conservative party will remain united in its quest to become government

Highway 1 now clear following vehicle accident

The accident occurred between Canoe Beach Dr NE and Bernie Rd

VIDEO: Your favourite Christmas light displays in the Shuswap

Residents recommend decorated homes worth checking out

‘A pretty big deal’: Salmon Arm prepares for the ultimate hockey fan experience

City awarded new hockey net/hoop by Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour

‘Not a decision I came to lightly:’ Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

Junior Salmon Arm bowler advancing to provincials

Young Lakeside Bowling team represent city in zone competition

Vernon business evacuated after gas line hit

A natural gas line was struck, emergency responders unsure of size

Lug nuts loosened on several vehicles in Vernon

Mischief makers reportedly compromising cars; motorists reminded to check vehicles before operating

Vernon nurse pleads guilty to arson

Guilty pleas related to 2016 arson

Safe donation bins coming to Okanagan streets

UBC Okanagan engineering students help design bins for non-profits

Former Summerland lifeguard will continue to receive pension benefits

Edward Casavant has pleaded guilty to several child sexual assault and pornography charges

B.C. SPCA seizes dogs chained up outside among scrap metal, garbage

Shepherd-breed dogs were living in ‘deplorable conditions.’

B.C. plane crash victim identified; witnesses describe ‘explosion’

He was a flight instructor, charter pilot and owned an airstrip before leaving Alberta

Most Read