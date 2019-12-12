Lug nuts loosened on several vehicles in Vernon

Lug nuts were reportedly loosened on at least three vehicles over the weekend in Vernon, according to Shoparama owner Ingrid Baron.

She offered the “Heads up” to the Vernon Community Forum on Facebook on Dec. 8, notifying readers that there were three instances, at least, of loosened lug nuts at the Vernon Recreation Centre.

“Please check your tires carefully no matter where you leave your vehicle,” Baron posted.

“These are serious acts of vandalism,” one Vernon resident wrote. “How incredibly sad that people have to continually be on edge due to other’s actions.”

Gail Craig responded to Baron’s post stating she owns one of the vehicles that had its lug nuts loosened this weekend.

“Had I not gone to Budget Brake and Muffler to find out what was wrong, it could have ended very badly,” she wrote. “This happened at either the Wholesale Club in Vernon or Kal Tire Place.”

Craig noted her winter tires were properly installed by professionals and were checked again recently.

“It is definitely not their fault,” she said. “Please be careful and be aware.”

Incidents of lug nut loosening have been reported in Peachland, West Kelowna, Kelowna and now Vernon.

In June, Peachland residents felt at risk after several people had their vehicle’s lug nuts tampered with. But the mischief began even earlier. In May, Okanagan RCMP issued a warning to Peachland residents calling for people to check their wheels.

On May 28, a woman’s tire fell off while she was driving at a low speed. A tire came off of another vehicle in June, this time in Burnaby.

“These reckless acts compromised each of the vehicles and placed at least four lives at unnecessary risk,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in June.

Black Press has reached out to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for comment.

