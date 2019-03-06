Lumber spill impacts Vernon’s hospital hill traffic

Highway 97 northbound will remain closed until further notice as crews work to clear the lumber.

Highway 97 remains closed after a motor vehicle incident involving a timber truck has caused a spill into the northbound lane after motor vehicle incident took place on Highway 97 and 21st Ave, Vernon.

A single lane is open southbound and northbound traffic detoured via 15th Avenue.

On Wednesday, March 6, just before 9 a.m., Vernon RCMP responded to a motor vehicle incident where the driver of a semi-truck hauling a large load of lumber had to initiate his emergency breaking system, causing thousands of pounds of manufactured lumber to loosen and propel through the drivers cab.

Front line officers responded and learned the driver had to initiate his emergency breaks as a result of a small black vehicle allegedly cutting in front of the semi-truck at which time the car abruptly stopped for a pedestrian at the cross walk. This in turn caused the semi-truck to engage his emergency breaks as to avoid a two vehicle collision.

“The driver of the semi-truck was very fortunate to have sustained only minor injuries during this incident, given the amount of lumber that shifted and impaled the back of the drivers cab,” said Cst. Kelly Brett. “This serves as a very good reminder to motorists that large vehicles such as semi-trucks do not have the ability to stop as quickly as smaller vehicles, and cutting in front of such a vehicle can cause significant if not deadly injuries.”

Investigation into the incident revealed all safety requirements were met by the semi-truck and the cause of the incident was due to the sudden stop caused the other vehicle involved. The other vehicle did not remain on scene.

Highway 97 north bound will remain closed until further notice as crews work to clear the lumber from the truck so it can be towed from the scene. Traffic is being re-routed off highway 97 onto 18th Ave.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan parks society treks the Fur Brigade Trail
Next story
Obama urges B.C. crowd to take action on climate change

Just Posted

Update: Police investigation not related to missing persons

Salmon Arm RCMP confirm ongoing investigation at Grandview Bench Road property

Birdshot and pallet fire, vandals leave mess for snowmobile club

Salmon Arm Snowblazers hope education will help deter aggressive behaviour

Curbside waste, recycling collection considered for South Shuswap

CSRD issues survey seeks residents’ opinions on weekly collection of garbage, bi-weekly recycling

Man with violent past arrested by Okanagan RCMP

Cody Pelletier had previously been behind bars for manslaughter of a teen in Surrey

Province green lights Green Canoe Cannabis

Canoe store first of five supported by the city to receive provincial approval

It’s begining to look a lot like spring in the Okanagan-Shuswap

It’s looking up weather wise, as the snow begins to melt and sunny skies in the forecast

Free Kelowna pancakes will support Children’s Miracle Network

All IHOP restaurants will participate in the annual event

Enter the Water Dome: Reviewing ideas for fighting wildfires

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is in Kamloops at a symposium this week

Repairs on Okanagan Safe Harbour begin

The harbour, that was damaged in 2017 is now being repaired by the Regional District of Central Okanagan

B.C. officers to protest violence against prison guards

Officers will gather for a rally at Surrey Pretrial Centre on Friday

Okanagan College students capture silver medal at competition

Second year students took home second place at a pitching competition in Vancouver

Tourism Kelowna receives provincial recognition

Tourism Kelowna receives award for provincial industry excellence

Kelowna man wins $1 million in Lotto 6/49

Ross Kulak was the big winner

Garage Groov trio to perform in Summerland

Concert on Feb. 15 is part of a series at Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre

Most Read