Conceptual rendering of The Sutton Hotel Kelowna. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Luxury hotel to land at Kelowna International Airport

The development is a collaboration between YLW and Sutton Place Hotels

Weary travelers flying in and out of Kelowna International Airport (YLW) can look forward to a new hotel to be built next to the terminal building.

It’s a collaboration between YLW and Sutton Place Hotels.

“This new commercial development at YLW will be an economic driver for the entire community by creating jobs and promoting tourism throughout the Okanagan,” said incumbent mayoral candidate Colin Basran.

Sutton is a luxury hotel brand owned and operated by BC-based Northland Properties Corporation.

“The Sutton Place Hotels are known for delivering exceptional guest experience,” said Sam Samaddar, Kelowna Airport director. “Their reputation will allow The Sutton Place Hotel Kelowna at YLW to promote the Okanagan as a premiere destination.”

CEO of Northland Properties Tom Gaglardi expects the development will appeal to visitors and locals alike.

“The Sutton Place Hotel Kelowna is a great addition to our family-owned portfolio of hotels, restaurants, resorts, and sports assets.”

Design and development approval work start this year, with construction starting as early as fall 2023. The Sutton Place Hotel Kelowna is anticipated to be open in 2026 and will be the brand’s fourth property in Canada and Northland Properties’ fourth hotel in the Okanagan Valley.

