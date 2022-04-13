The Sorrento-Blind Bay Incorporation referendum asking the question whether to create a new Sorrento-Blind Bay Municipality in the South Shuswap will take place April 30, advance polls April 20 and mail ballot requests needed by April 19 at 4 p.m. (CSRD map)

Mail ballot requests for Sorrento-Blind Bay incorporation referendum due by April 19

Advance polls on April 20, incorporation vote set for April 30

If you’d like to vote by mail-in ballot in the Sorrento-Blind Bay Incorporation referendum, the deadline to request a mail ballot is looming. You can get one online at: https://lfaccess.csrd.bc.ca/Forms/MailBallotRequest.

Mail ballot request forms must be received by the CSRD before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Telephone and email requests will not be accepted. More information on the referendum and general voting can be found at: https://www.csrd.bc.ca/areas/sorrento-blind-bay-incorporation-study.

