Mail suspended at Kelowna condo after mask-less residents spotted in lobby

Residents of a Kelowna condo building will have to pick up their mail at a Canada Post facility for the time being after delivery to the building was suspended.

The reason: a Canada Post courier saw a number of tenants not wearing masks in the building’s lobby.

Canada Post’s media relations staff said tenants not wearing masks in common areas like lobbies are health and safety concerns for their employees, which was why mail delivery was suspended at 1099 Sunset Drive.

“It is also a common courtesy to others, especially those working to provide a service,” Canada Post said in a statement.

“This current situation is a safety risk, and service always resumes once it is safe to do so.”

The building’s residents have been informed that they won’t be receiving their mail but instead will have to pick up their items at Canada Post’s facility at 750 Baillie Avenue.

“We understand this is a difficult time and we appreciate our customers’ help to keep our employees and our local communities safe.”

