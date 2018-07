Maintenance will close one lane of the Bruhn Bridge from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. July 29-August 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Motorists driving the Bruhn Bridge between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. should keep an eye out for maintenace crews at work. Drive BC reports maintenance will close one lane of traffic on or near the bridge between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. from July 29 to Aug. 1.

