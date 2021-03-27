Phase four of the Kicking Horse Canyon project would twin the winding stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway just east of Golden. Photo by B.C. Ministry of Transportation

Major Highway 1 closures to begin near Golden

Road to close entirely between April 12 and May 14

The lengthy closures for road upgrades on Highway 1 near Golden will begin March 29.

From then until April 9, there will be 2-hour evening closures from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m, and overnight closures from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. There will be single alternating traffic from Mondays to Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

However, the highway will be fully open during Easter weekend from April 1 noon to April 6 noon.

Extended 24-hour closures begin April 12 until May 14. During that time the road will be completely closed, except those who use the highway for their daily commute will be permitted to pass through, such as the school bus.

Traffic will be re-routed along Hwy 93 and 95, through Radium.

The Kicking Horse Canyon Project will see Highway 1 redesigned and expanded on a 4.8 km section of road, just outside Golden. Currently, the highway in this area is wedged next to crumbling cliffs and frequently susceptible to rockfall avalanches and car crashes. There are also multiple tight corners.

The project is expected to be finished by 2023 at a cost of $601 million.

Minor closures can be expected this summer, with single lane closures for up to two hours. The 24-hour closures should return next fall.

