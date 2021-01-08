Major potholes in Salmon Arm may be patched but full-scale fixes begin in spring

Crews were on hand Friday morning, Jan. 8, 2021 doing asphalt work on Fifth Street SE to repair a Fortis BC service installation. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Although drivers were likely pleased to see crews out on Jan. 8 fixing a pothole on Fifth Street SE, it wasn’t the beginning of a city-wide program.

The asphalt work being done was to repair a Fortis BC service installation, explained Rob Niewenhiuzen, the city’s director of engineering and public works.

He said city staff will continue to do the odd temporary cold-mix asphalt patch work on major potholes, which is intended to hold over the roads until crews start the full-scale patching program in the spring.

