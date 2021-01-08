Major potholes in Salmon Arm may be patched but full-scale fixes begin in spring

Although drivers were likely pleased to see crews out on Jan. 8 fixing a pothole on Fifth Street SE, it wasn’t the beginning of a city-wide program.
The asphalt work being done was to repair a Fortis BC service installation, explained Rob Niewenhiuzen, the city’s director of engineering and public works.
He said city staff will continue to do the odd temporary cold-mix asphalt patch work on major potholes, which is intended to hold over the roads until crews start the full-scale patching program in the spring.
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter