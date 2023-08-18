Power restored to Salmon Arm and ROOTSandBLUES

The outage happened at about 7 p.m.

UPDATE: 8:40 p.m.

Power has been restored to the Salmon Arm, Sunnybrae Canoe Point, Rancheo and Silver Creek area.

Lights and music are also back on at the ROOTSandBLUES Festival.

A major power outage is affecting Salmon Arm due to a transmission line failure.

The ROOTSandBLUES Festival is currently taking place in the Shuswap and is also without power.

The lights went out just after 7 p.m.

More than 2,100 BC Hydro customers in Salmon Arm are in the dark along with 3,517 in the Sunnybrae Canoe Point area, as well as 2,239 in Ranchero and 3,500 in Silver Creek.

There are reports of multiple power outages in the Shuswap area due to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

More than 1,200 BC Hydro customers in Lee Creek, Squilax and parts of Sorrento are in the dark.

The following area is also without power: PUMP HSE NORTH SUB, INDIAN POINT RD, RAWSON RD L24, ADAMS LK B280 HUT, LOAKIN-BEAR CR RD, 2000 – 2300 block CHIEF ATAHM DR, 800 – 900 block C STAINAC WAY, ADAMS LAKE RD, 1000 block NORTH SUB, 1000 block NORTH SUB RD.

There are more than 2,900 BC Hydro customers without power in the Celista and Magna Bay area as well.

BC Hydro crews are on the scene and assessing the situation.

