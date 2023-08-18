Power outage affects all of Salmon Arm. (BC Hydro)

Power restored to Salmon Arm and ROOTSandBLUES

The outage happened at about 7 p.m.

UPDATE: 8:40 p.m.

Power has been restored to the Salmon Arm, Sunnybrae Canoe Point, Rancheo and Silver Creek area.

Lights and music are also back on at the ROOTSandBLUES Festival.

A major power outage is affecting Salmon Arm due to a transmission line failure.

The ROOTSandBLUES Festival is currently taking place in the Shuswap and is also without power.

The lights went out just after 7 p.m.

More than 2,100 BC Hydro customers in Salmon Arm are in the dark along with 3,517 in the Sunnybrae Canoe Point area, as well as 2,239 in Ranchero and 3,500 in Silver Creek.

There are reports of multiple power outages in the Shuswap area due to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

More than 1,200 BC Hydro customers in Lee Creek, Squilax and parts of Sorrento are in the dark.

The following area is also without power: PUMP HSE NORTH SUB, INDIAN POINT RD, RAWSON RD L24, ADAMS LK B280 HUT, LOAKIN-BEAR CR RD, 2000 – 2300 block CHIEF ATAHM DR, 800 – 900 block C STAINAC WAY, ADAMS LAKE RD, 1000 block NORTH SUB, 1000 block NORTH SUB RD.

There are more than 2,900 BC Hydro customers without power in the Celista and Magna Bay area as well.

BC Hydro crews are on the scene and assessing the situation.

READ MORE: Scotch Creek bridge closed as fire spreads in North Shuswap

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lake Country wildfire grows to 174, hectares, structures lost to blaze
Next story
UPDATE: Twin Lakes wildfire grows over 1,090 hectares as hundreds remain evacuated

Just Posted

Fire burns in Glenmore on Aug. 18. (Facebook)
Interior Health evacuates senior facilites due to Kelowna/West Kelonwa fires

Mats and blankets greet wildfire evacuees at the ESS reception centre at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon ESS Reception Centre closed, will take in evacuees Saturday morning

The B.C.Wildfire Service has listed a new fire east of Enderby, near Brash Creek, as of 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18. The fire is estimated at 0.009 hectares in size, listed as under control, and is believed to be human-caused. (BCWS map)
Human-caused wildfire east of Enderby under control

Regional District of North Okanagan map shows affected Grindrod Water Utility customers now on precautionary boil water notice. (RDNO photo)
Grindrod water customers on precautionary boil notice