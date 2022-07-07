Majority of Princeton residents can’t drink the water for another year

Council approves spending $4.5M to move wells and build new treatment centre, following 2021 flood

Spotlight file photo

Spotlight file photo

It will likely be a year before the majority of Princeton residents can safely drink the water.

That’s the news Princeton town council received at its June 20 meeting, as councillors approved a $4.5 million expenditure to drill two new wells and construct a new water treatment facility.

“I’m hoping that it could be done quicker but it’s a very large project,” said town CAO Lyle Thomas

All properties with the exception of those on the benches will remain on a boil water advisory issued by Interior Health.

Thomas explained wells one and two will be moved out of the flood plain, and the treatment building will be constructed in Memorial Park. “The good news is the funding has been approved,” he said.

Earlier this year, Princeton received $11.9 million from the provincial government for flood recovery. Thomas said the wells have been comprised and cannot produce consistent clear tests.

It is suspected the river bed was altered in the Nov. 21, 2021, disaster and is infiltrating the aquifers.

While the project is nearly read to go to tender, Thomas added that time is of the essence.

He said there is presently a national-wide pipe shortage and it is important to secure the materials for the job as soon as possible.

Related: $11.9 million in provincial flood relief for Princeton

Related: Flood destroyed a tiny but important part of Princeton

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns
Next story
VIDEO: Police investigating after B.C. church’s Pride flag vandalized

Just Posted

As Kevin Flynn and Cathy Bartsch soak up the first gig of the 2022 Wednesday on the Wharf concert series at Salmon Arm’s Marine Peace Park, Dexter the dog’s attention is drawn away from the Cat Murphy Band to other audience members enjoying the July 6 event. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Snapshot: Live music returns to Salmon Arm’s Marine Park for Wednesday on the Wharf

A practising Buddhist, Mike Boudreau enjoys teaching and sharing his experience of meditation with others. (Barb Brouwer photo)
Focused on the positive: Salmon Arm entrepreneur pursuing path to enlightenment

Banging and smashing glass on June 20, 2022 prompt investigation of Scotch Creek residence by Chase RCMP. (File photo)
Smashing glass sounds lead Chase RCMP to person hiding under bed

(Photo - Vanduck/Facebook)
Morning Start: The world’s largest sandcastle