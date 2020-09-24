Majority of Salmon Arm shoppers aren’t objecting to mandatory masks

Two of the businesses requiring masks say most customers don’t mind but one person spit at employee

Masks are mandatory for customers at some Salmon Arm businesses. (File photo)

While the odd person gets angry, most shoppers don’t mind.

That’s the impression from a couple of stores in Salmon Arm which have been requiring both staff and customers to don face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

At Brad’s No Frills, franchise owner Brad Housden said the move to make masks mandatory hasn’t bothered most people.

The most extreme reaction he’s heard from his staff is one person who spit at an employee. The offender was not standing in front of the employee but was driving by.

“It’s ridiculous,” he said of the spitting behaviour. “We get the odd person yelling, but overall it’s been pretty good.”

Loblaws, owner of No Frills and Real Canadian Superstore, began the mask directive at the two stores on Aug. 29.

At Walmart, Felicia Fefer, corporate affairs manager, answered the inquiry regarding the local store via email.

She wrote that Walmart trusts its customers and believes “the vast majority” are abiding by their policy.

She emphasized that safety continues to be a top priority and Walmart will continue to take measures necessary to support the well-being of its customers and associates.

“Health Canada has identified that, when worn properly, a person wearing a mask/face covering can reduce the spread of his or her own infectious respiratory droplets,” she stated. “In addition, over 60 per cent of our more than 400 stores are in regions of the country where there is some form of local government mandate on face coverings. For this reason, and to help bring more consistency across our store network, we are requiring all customers and associates working in any Walmart store not already subject to a local government mandate to wear a mask or face covering in areas of our stores accessible to the public.”

Fefer added that customers refusing to wear a face covering will be denied entry to the store.

“We have an associate at the door who reminds customers about the policy and takes reasonable measures to enforce it.”

Walmart introduced its policy on Aug. 12.

