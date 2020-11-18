Firefighters from Malakwa and other departments participated in a live fire training exercise on a disused building in Malakwa in March 2017. (File photo)

Firefighters from Malakwa and other departments participated in a live fire training exercise on a disused building in Malakwa in March 2017. (File photo)

Malakwa fire chief champions rewards of being part of local fire department

Department looking to replenish its ranks

Firefighting isn’t as intimidating a task as it may seem.

This is Malakwa Fire Department Fire Chief James McKilligan’s message to Shuswap residents who might consider joining their local fire department.

As it is, McKilligan is seeking some fresh faces to add to the Malakwa Fire Department’s ranks.

McKilligan said the department’s compliment of volunteer firefighters generally ranges from 14 to 20. Numbers have dipped towards the low end with 17 firefighters, including auxiliary members, due to some firefighters having recently moved away from the area.

McKilligan is eager to welcome mew members aboard and stressed that serving with the fire department only carries a two-hour time commitment most weeks, and offers a variety of rewards in return.

Read More: Columbia Shuswap Regional District seeks grant to build evacuation “tool kits”

Read More: Snowstorm a challenge for North Okanagan-Shuswap highways contractor

Firefighters are paid for the weekly training as well as further training opportunities elsewhere in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District and online. They are also paid for responding to emergency calls.

The fire department is looking for interested volunteers 18 years of age or older.

Training includes the use of firefighting protective gear, first aid and other skills.

For those who think operating a high-pressure hose or entering a burning building would be too demanding, serving as an auxiliary member is another possibility. McKilligan said auxiliary members assist with tasks like driving the fire truck, first aid and operating pumps at emergency scenes.

McKilligan said the hard thing about recruiting in the past has been getting people through the door. Once in, he said new firefighters have been happy to be involved thanks to the camaraderie and teamwork.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
At least 66 of Vancouver Island’s fall COVID-19 cases were people who travelled
Next story
Vancouver mayor asks for approval to decriminalize personal possession of illicit drugs

Just Posted

Firefighters from Malakwa and other departments participated in a live fire training exercise on a disused building in Malakwa in March 2017. (File photo)
Malakwa fire chief champions rewards of being part of local fire department

Department looking to replenish its ranks

Landslides, such as this one on the Seymour Main FSR in 2019 can sever rural ares of the Shuswap’s road connections. The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is seeking grant funding to make plans for emergency evacuations. (CSRD image).
Columbia Shuswap Regional District seeks grant to build evacuation “tool kits”

Funds will help refine plans and maps to get people out of rural communities in an emergency

AIM Roads provides highway infrastructure maintenance and service solutions for the South Okanagan (SA08) and Okanagan-Shuswap (SA13) service areas. (Contributed)
Snowstorm a challenge for North Okanagan-Shuswap highways contractor

AIM Roads’ maintenance of side roads during Nov. 10 snowfall didn’t meet requirements

Earth and the Sun.
Morning Start: The sun makes up around 99.9 percent of the mass in the entire solar system

Your morning start for Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest suspect in several crimes on Nov. 16, 2020 following foot chase. (Black Press file photo)
One arrest in South Shuswap closes several investigations, police say

Foot chase nabs suspect wanted in three break-and-enters, collision and other offences

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks to reporters from B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. premier calls for national COVID-19 travel restrictions

John Horgan says non-essential travel banned in province

FILE – Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on July 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor asks for approval to decriminalize personal possession of illicit drugs

Vancouver has seen over 1,500 illicit drug deaths since the provincial health emergency was declared

A Christmas elf has been seen and heard shouting from rooftops that Santa is coming to town Nov. 27. (Downtown Vernon Association photo)
Christmas coming early to North Okanagan

Sitting on Santa’s lap is out, but he and Mrs. Claus are still coming to town

Daisy the llama is surprisingly ‘mild-tempered’ despite bring in pain from an untreated abscess. She was taken in by Kensington Prairie Farm in Aldergrove, which has launched an online fundraiser to pay for her surgery. (Courtesy Kensington Prairie Farm)
VIDEO: Campaign to help ailing Daisy the llama launched by B.C. farm

She is surprisingly ‘mild-tempered’ despite being in pain

Health officials are discouraging travel to and from Vancouver Island as COVID-19 cases rise. (Black Press Media file photo)
At least 66 of Vancouver Island’s fall COVID-19 cases were people who travelled

More than 500 Vancouver Islanders currently isolating after COVID-19 exposures

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 case confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

The infected individual is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams

SilverStar Mountain has received 60 centimetres of snow in the last seven days. The resort will open to season pass holders Dec. 4, 2020. (SilverStar webcam image)
SilverStar Mountain Resort sees 60 cm of snow in past week

Despite the snowfall, the resort won’t be bumping up its opening date which is set for Dec. 4

Most Read