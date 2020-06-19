Malakwa suspension bridge closed due to flood damage

According to Drive BC, the Malakwa Suspension Bridge is closed.

The foot bridge serves as part of a walking loop on both sides of the Eagle River.

According to the Shuswap Trail Alliance, the bridge was originally construted by farmers in 1915 as a way for them to get to their fields. The bridge was then rebuilt by a Department of Highways crew in 1940.

Read More: Splatsin elders share knowledge of local landmarks to celebrate National Indigenous People’s Day

The Drive BC report states the bridge is open only for emergency use.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sicamous