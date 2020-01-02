Malakwa Transfer station closed until further notice

Extreme levels of snow are blocking the access road to the transfer station.

The CSRD transfer station in Malakwa is closed until further notice due to extreme quantities of snow blocking the access road. (Google Maps image)

According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, the transfer station it manages in Malakwa will be closed until further notice as extreme levels of snow are blocking access to it.

The regional district is attempting to have access restored, but until the road can be cleared, the transfer station located at 3591 McLean-Sawmill Rd. will remain closed. The CSRD hopes to have access

restored before the transfer station’s next scheduled opening on Saturday, Jan. 4.



