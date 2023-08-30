It is believed the trailer ignited due to malfunctioning brakes. Photo Facebook

It is believed the trailer ignited due to malfunctioning brakes. Photo Facebook

Malfunctioning brakes suspected of causing fire on Highway 5A near Princeton

Quick response from local fire department and BC Wildfire eliminates threat

Quick action from Princeton firefighters, BC Wildfire and police prevented a blaze on Highway 5A, north of Allison Lake, from spreading out of control.

A tractor-trailer ignited at about 10:45 a.m., Wednesday, August 30, and the flames quickly travelled to the adjacent rural landscape, according to RCMP Cpl. Kyle Richmond,

“When police arrived the (trailer) was fully engulfed in flames,” he said.

Fortis BC was also called to the scene as the fire threatened its infrastructure.

It is believed the fire was caused by malfunctioning brakes.

The highway was closed for several hours, but as of 4 p.m. was open to alternative lane traffic, with flaggers on site.

Richmond said it was fortunate there was significant rainfall the previous evening, but also credited the firefighters’ speedy response to the emergency.

READ MORE: Crow stuck in rodent trap spurs B.C. woman to speak against glue board use

READ MORE: Experts weigh in on dementia support amid Okanagan wildfire crisis

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023PrincetonRCMP

Previous story
COVID outbreak at Vernon hospital results in one death

Just Posted

After disappearing on Aug. 28, the little library usually found on Alexander Street in Salmon Arm was found leaning through a business’ broken window on Aug. 30, 2023. (Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society photos)
Uprooted little library found in smashed window of Salmon Arm business

Despite some overnight growth in the Sorrento and Turtle Valley areas, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Mike McCulley said the Bush Creek East blaze was still around 43,000 hectares as of Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service image)
Firefighters hold the line in Sorrento against advancing Bush Creek East blaze

A Shuswap Community Foundation logo made to promote #ShuswapStrong in the wake of wildfires. The foundation announced the Emergency Response Grants program Aug. 30, 2023. (Shuswap Community Foundation image)
Shuswap Community Foundation offering grants for wildfire recovery

WildSafe BC is reminding residents in the Shuswap not to leave garbage out until the morning of collection to deter bears. (WildSafe BC image)
WildSafe BC Columbia Shuswap branch shares bear aware tips