Campbell River RCMP are investigating after a man was set on fire while he was sleeping under the highway bridge in Campbell River on Sept. 22, 2020. Photo supplied

Man, 20, injured after being set on fire while sleeping under Campbell River bridge

Man recovering from serious burns in hospital

The Campbell River RCMP is investigating after a young man was set on fire while sleeping under a bridge overnight Monday (Sept. 21).

He was found by fishermen in the Brick parking lot with severe burns to his back. Police were called around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Campbell River man was transported to hospital for treatment of the burns, which the police are calling very serious but not life-threatening.

RELATED: RCMP investigation underway under Tamarac Street

Following their investigation, police say they believe the man was deliberately set on fire while he was sleeping under the highway bridge. He was able to remove some of the burning clothing while getting to the parking lot for help.

Police later found that some of his possessions were taken from the area.

“Setting someone on fire is truly an egregious offence. Nobody, no matter what their situation in life deserves to be treated in such a horrendous manner,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “We truly wish this young man a speedy recovery.”

The area, including the trails to popular fishing spots under the Tamarac Street bridge, was closed Monday morning as police investigated the scene.

The investigation is in its early stages and the police are looking to speak with anyone who might have witnessed the incident or have information about it.

People are asked to call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 about the file (2020-12211) if they have further information.

READ ALSO: Campbell River RCMP outline the complaints process

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Campbell RiverRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll
Next story
Grand jury indicts police officer in Breonna Taylor death

Just Posted

Column: Navigating the ever-changing pandemic with hope

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

Shuswap 4-H Club members’ projects up for auction

Second-year club member Kayleigh Stockbruegger selling lambs Olaf and Nacho Cheese

Morning Start: One Year on Uranus Is 84 Years on Earth

Your morning start for Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

Age requirement for firefighters in Salmon Arm lowered

Three-month probation period replaced by longer recruit training

Shuswap dragon boat team honours Terry Fox in its own way

Close to $1,000 raised on the 40th anniversary of the Marathon of Hope

B.C. reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, one hospital outbreak

61 people in hospital as summer ends with election

Professional basketball league eyes Kelowna for possible expansion

The CEBL completed its 2020 season in a bubble format, being the first Canadian professional sports league to return amid COVID-19

Grand jury indicts police officer in Breonna Taylor death

Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment

Grizzly bear spotted in North Okanagan

Two residents warn of sightings in the area

Man, 20, injured after being set on fire while sleeping under Campbell River bridge

Man recovering from serious burns in hospital

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP investigating man reportedly hiking nude on Summerland’s Full Frontal trail

Potential charges against the man could include indecent exposure.

First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

Nine people died every two days in August, BC Coroners Service data shows

Column: Reflecting on changes along the Adams River

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Most Read