Vancouver Police say 25-year-old Mohammed Cortes Torres has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing outside a Vancouver nightclub on May 23, 2022. Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man, 25, charged in murder of 19-year-old outside Vancouver nightclub

Mohammed Cortes Torres was living in Surrey at the time of the homicide, but had been staying on Vancouver Island

Vancouver Police say a 25-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing outside a Vancouver nightclub in 2022.

VPD Const. Tania Visintin said Mohammed Cortes Torres was arrested and charged following an investigation into the stabbing death of 19-year-old Naseb Fazil outside of Vancouver’s Gallery nightclub on May 23, 2022.

Police said Fazil has been involved in a “confrontation” outside of the nightclub.

Arrested Sunday (April 30), police said Cortes Torres was a Surrey resident at the time of the homicide but had been staying on Vancouver Island more recently. Visintin added Saanich Police helped with the investigation.

murder Saanich Police Department stabbing Surrey Vancouver police

