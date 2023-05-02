Man, 25, charged in murder of 19-year-old outside Vancouver nightclub

Mohammed Cortes Torres was living in Surrey at the time of the homicide, but had been staying on Vancouver Island

Vancouver Police say a 25-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing outside a Vancouver nightclub in 2022.

VPD Const. Tania Visintin said Mohammed Cortes Torres was arrested and charged following an investigation into the stabbing death of 19-year-old Naseb Fazil outside of Vancouver’s Gallery nightclub on May 23, 2022.

Police said Fazil has been involved in a “confrontation” outside of the nightclub.

Arrested Sunday (April 30), police said Cortes Torres was a Surrey resident at the time of the homicide but had been staying on Vancouver Island more recently. Visintin added Saanich Police helped with the investigation.

