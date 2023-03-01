Bulletin file

Bulletin file

Man, 32, dies in crash south of Cranbrook; police calling for witnesses

One fatality in collision

A 32-year-old man has died after a crash along Highway 3 south of Moyie on the weekend.

BC Highway Patrol announced Wednesday (March 1) that the Sunday crash was between a Subaru and a commercial tractor trailer at about 4:45 p.m.

“The initial investigation has found that the southbound Subaru lost control on snowy roads rotating into the oncoming commercial vehicle,” investigators said.

The front passenger in the Subaru died at the scene, while the driver was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

“The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured.”

Highway 3 was closed following the crash until Monday morning.

BC Highway Patrol Cranbrook is continuing this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this fatal crash, including dashcam footage around the area at the time of the incident, is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol Cranbrook at 250-420-4244.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Calgary researchers to look at aging brain as study says vitamin D prevents dementia
Next story
Vehicle crash on Highway 97 south of Peachland causing delays to morning commute

Just Posted

Vancouver-based broadcaster and author Grant Lawrence, with musical guests, will perform stories and songs at Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall on July 17, 2023. (Facebook photo)
Author, radio host Grant Lawrence bringing songs and stories to Salmon Arm

Chad Eliason and Brandi Stiles have been recognized as community leaders in Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40 program. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40: Chad Eliason and Brandi Stiles

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget

Brodie Wilkinson is the inventor of the Big Spoon Pillow, which helps users spend some comfortable cuddle time together. (Contributed)
Shuswap man invents solution for couples looking to cuddle more comfortably