Smoke billows from the burning 7-Eleven convenience store off the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm on Aug. 24, 2018. (File photo)

Man accused in 2018 fire that destroyed Salmon Arm 7-Eleven to stand trial

Following submission of evidence in preliminary inquiry, judge rules case will go to trial

The man accused in the fire that destroyed the 7-Eleven store in Salmon Arm will be standing trial.

On Sept. 30, a preliminary inquiry took place in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm regarding three charges that 39-year-old Kenneth Robert LaForge faces: mischief of $5,000 or under, arson in relation to inhabited property and arson damaging property.

The 7-Eleven was boarded up and eventually torn down following the incident on Aug. 24, 2018, during which a fire erupted after a vehicle drove into the front of the store.

Preliminary inquiries, which are generally subject to publication bans, are held to determine if the evidence is sufficient to proceed to trial.

Following the inquiry, the judge ruled the case would go to trial, but a date has not been set.

A bail hearing has not yet been scheduled to see if the accused will remain in jail while his case makes its way through the courts.

Read more: City wants fire damaged 7-Eleven site cleaned up

Read more: 7-Eleven to demolish burned building in Salmon Arm

Read more: Update – Suspect in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire facing charges

Read more: Man charged in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire granted bail

When LaForge was released from custody in January, 23 conditions were imposed, such as a curfew confining him inside his Sorrento residence between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. each day unless he has a compelling reason and written permission from his bail supervisor.

On July 30, a fourth count was added to the three connected with the initial fire: breach of an undertaking or recognizance. Court documents state that on June 6, at or near Salmon Arm, LaForge failed to comply with a condition of his release. That condition was not to possess or consume alcohol, drugs or any other intoxicating substance except in accordance with a medical prescription.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Penticton man banned from BC Transit services, businesses granted bail
Next story
B.C. paramedics get employment stability in new union contract

Just Posted

Man accused in 2018 fire that destroyed Salmon Arm 7-Eleven to stand trial

Following submission of evidence in preliminary inquiry, judge rules case will go to trial

Orchestra shines spotlight on Salmon Arm composer

Kamloops Symphony opens Nexus show with music of Jean Ethridge

UPDATE: Occupants safe, whereabouts of pets uncertain following Chase house fire

Crew of four firefighters form initial attack on Okanagan Avenue blaze

North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates respond

What steps are you committed to taking to protect air and water quality and the food supply?

Candidates tackle climate change, immigration and housing at Salmon Arm forum

North Okanagan-Shuswap contenders share views on topical issues

PHOTOS: Trailer likely saved Alberta man’s life in eight-vehicle highway crash

Collision on Highway 11 tied up traffic for hours

This flu season, B.C. pharmacies will offer numbing cream to help ease needle phobia

Numbing cream has experts hoping it’s just the prescription needed to get more people vaccinated

B.C. paramedics get employment stability in new union contract

‘Rural paramedicine’ offers house calls, increase in full-time work

Evan Hughes leads the Chase Heat in win over Kamloops Storm

Victory follows penalty heavy affair versus 100 Mile House Wranglers

B.C. records double amount of average rainfall in September

Abbotsford and Vancouver were the top two rainiest communities in the province

Coming soon: Argument over game of Scrabble puts mystery in motion in Sometimes Always Never

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Attempted murder, assault charges recommended against officer in B.C. shooting

The incident occurred in May 2018

New vaping regulations on the way, B.C.’s health minister says

Adrian Dix said a plan will be released in the next few weeks

Man arrested after road rage baton attack in Greater Victoria

The attack is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident, police say

Most Read