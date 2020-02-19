The shell of the 7-Eleven store next to the Trans-Canada Highway in downtown Salmon Arm remained after a fire destroyed it on Aug. 24, 2018. (File photo)

Man accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire pleads not guilty to breach of bail

Supreme Court trial will decide arson charges while Provincial Court will look at breach charge

A man who will be standing trial for arson in connection with the fire that destroyed the Salmon Arm 7-Eleven has pleaded not guilty to breaching a bail condition.

Kenneth Robert LaForge, 39, appeared via video link in Salmon Arm Provincial Court on Tuesday, Feb. 18 regarding a breach of undertaking or recognizance charge.

The offence is related to the conditions of his release on bail while charges regarding the fire that destroyed the 7-Eleven in August 0f 2018 made their way through the courts.

Read more: 7-Eleven to demolish burned Shuswap store

Read more: Man accused in 2018 fire that destroyed Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire to stand trial

According to court documents, on June 6, 2019, LaForge is alleged to have failed to comply with a condition not to possess or consume alcohol, drugs or any other intoxicating substance except in accordance with a medical prescription.

He was arrested and subsequently returned to custody. He has been there since.

On Feb. 18 he pleaded not guilty to the breach charge. A date for the trial, expected to take half a day, hasn’t been set yet.

In the meantime, LaForge is awaiting a BC Supreme Court trial in May where he will face charges including mischief of $5,000 or under, arson in relation to inhabited property and arson damaging property.


