The shell of the 7-Eleven store next to the Trans-Canada Highway in downtown Salmon Arm remained after a fire destroyed it on Aug. 24, 2018. (File photo)

Man accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire pleads not guilty to breach of bail

Supreme Court trial will decide arson charges while Provincial Court will look at breach charge

A man who will be standing trial for arson in connection with the fire that destroyed the Salmon Arm 7-Eleven has pleaded not guilty to breaching a bail condition.

Kenneth Robert LaForge, 39, appeared via video link in Salmon Arm Provincial Court on Tuesday, Feb. 18 regarding a breach of undertaking or recognizance charge.

The offence is related to the conditions of his release on bail while charges regarding the fire that destroyed the 7-Eleven in August 0f 2018 made their way through the courts.

Read more: 7-Eleven to demolish burned Shuswap store

Read more: Man accused in 2018 fire that destroyed Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire to stand trial

According to court documents, on June 6, 2019, LaForge is alleged to have failed to comply with a condition not to possess or consume alcohol, drugs or any other intoxicating substance except in accordance with a medical prescription.

He was arrested and subsequently returned to custody. He has been there since.

On Feb. 18 he pleaded not guilty to the breach charge. A date for the trial, expected to take half a day, hasn’t been set yet.

In the meantime, LaForge is awaiting a BC Supreme Court trial in May where he will face charges including mischief of $5,000 or under, arson in relation to inhabited property and arson damaging property.


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arson

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trees Cannabis director fined $1.5M for selling marijuana

Just Posted

Man accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire pleads not guilty to breach of bail

Supreme Court trial will decide arson charges while Provincial Court will look at breach charge

Landslide stops repair crew from reaching internet service tower near Salmon Arm

MyBC Datacom users in Tappen, Sunnybrae, White Lake and parts of the Salmon Valley may be affected

Salmon Arm’s Elijah Lazar wins provincial wrestling title

Lazar overcomes Parmjot Sidhu from DW Poppy Secondary in the final on Feb. 17

Chase Heat in fine form as season winds down

The team’s first playoff opponents will be the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

Axe throwing, road hockey among Salmon Arm food drive festivities

Fill the Pantry event wraps up on Monday, Feb. 17 with day of activities. 600lbs of food collected.

VIDEO: 7 things you need to know about the 2020 B.C. budget

Surplus of $227 million with big spending on infrastructure and capital projects

Trees Cannabis director fined $1.5M for selling marijuana

Fine follows provincial crackdown on popular dispensary

World Cup skier from Okanagan dies suddenly at 19

Kuroda, who made his World Cup debut earlier this year, passed away suddenly Monday night.

Coastal GasLink pipeline investor committed to closing deal despite protests

Developer TC Energy Corp. — formerly TransCanada Corp. — is to remain the operator of the $6.6-billion pipeline

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

What’s in a name? The story of Revelstoke’s Mt. Begbie

It’s likely the iconic peak had several Indigenous peoples’ names before settlers arrived

Budget 2020: B.C. Liberals blast ‘Netflix tax,’ lack of economic plan

ICBC rates still go up, except in election year, Shirley Bond says

Teen snowmobiler from Kelowna found after air force’s overnight search

The teen had been missing since just after 6 p.m. on Monday

Town of Osoyoos voices support for proposed casino

Osoyoos council voted to submit a letter of support for a proposed casino on OIB land

Most Read