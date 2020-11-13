Darwyn Curtis Sellars will appear at the Vernon law courts Jan. 18, 2021 for sentencing. Sellars is accused of attempted murder following a shootout with three North Okanagan RCMP officers near Westwold in December 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

Darwyn Curtis Sellars will appear at the Vernon law courts Jan. 18, 2021 for sentencing. Sellars is accused of attempted murder following a shootout with three North Okanagan RCMP officers near Westwold in December 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

Man accused of shooting at three North Okanagan police officers to be sentenced in January

Darwyn Sellars faces three attempted murder charges following shootout with police last year

A man facing attempted murder charges related to a shootout with police in the North Okanagan in 2019 will be sentenced in January 2021.

Darwyn Allen Curtis Sellars appeared at the Vernon Law Courts Tuesday, Nov. 10, where he pleaded guilty to two breaches of probation and two charges of driving while prohibited in Williams Lake, along with another breach of probation in Abbotsford.

Sellars, 32, was charged with three counts of attempted murder after he was arrested on Dec. 3, 2019, following an incident between Falkland and Westwold that closed Highway 97A for several hours.

The RCMP said at the time they were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the Falkland area on the morning of Dec. 2. Officers set up roadblocks in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but the driver allegedly fired shots while fleeing from police.

Media relations officer Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy said at the time the vehicle posed a “serious risk to public safety,” and that spike belts were used to try to halt the vehicle east of Westwold. Witnesses told the Morning Star that as many as 19 shots were heard during the confrontation with police.

In addition to the attempted murder charges, Sellars was charged with flight from police, wreckless driving and numerous other firearms offences upon his arrest.

Arrested along with Sellars was co-accused 39-year-old Jennifer Singleton. She also faces attempted murder charges and is due in court Dec. 8 for a preliminary inquiry. Sellars will be back in court Jan. 18, 2021.

READ MORE: Two charged with attempted murder in Westwold incident

READ MORE: Falkland shootout suspect has lengthy criminal record

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Semi crashes into ditch near Falkland
Next story
Construction in Salmon Arm during COVID-19 climbs beyond expectations

Just Posted

Number of building permits for single family homes in Salmon Arm in 2020 exceeding number in 2019. (File photo) Residential construction was strong in Salmon Arm in 2018, a trend that appears to be continuing into 2019. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Construction in Salmon Arm during COVID-19 climbs beyond expectations

Number and value of building permits for single family homes exceed 2019 statistics

The majority of Salmon Arm Council gave the nod to a request to allow the BC Métis flag to fly at city hall on Nov. 16 for Louis Riel Day. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Flying Métis flag this year unfurls concerns within Salmon Arm council

Some councillors worry about process and setting precedent for future flag flyers

Highway 97 crash. Rick Methot.
Semi crashes into ditch near Falkland

The incident happened on Highway 97, Friday evening

(Black Press file)
‘Not a milestone to celebrate’: Interior Health surpasses 1,000 total cases

Interior Health has recorded 42 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday

Staff Sgt. Scott West helps School District 83 bus driver Leanne Blurton and Salmon Arm West elementary students demonstrate when it’s OK to safely cross the road at a school bus stop. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
School District 83, Salmon Arm RCMP look to put a stop to school bus red-light runners

Increasing number of drivers failing to stop for school buses when flashing red lights are on

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 wave continues with 617 new cases

Lower Mainland restrictions aimed at bending curve down

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Darwyn Curtis Sellars will appear at the Vernon law courts Jan. 18, 2021 for sentencing. Sellars is accused of attempted murder following a shootout with three North Okanagan RCMP officers near Westwold in December 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Man accused of shooting at three North Okanagan police officers to be sentenced in January

Darwyn Sellars faces three attempted murder charges following shootout with police last year

Kelowna Family YMCA. Google Maps.
COVID-19 case isolated to pool area at Kelowna Family YMCA

The individual attended the pool on the evening of Nov. 3

When a senior client couldn't leave his car for a haircut because of mobility issues, Jesse Blades of Lumby's Beauty and the Barber brought her clippers to his car Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Francis Cooney/Facebook)
Okanagan senior gets drive-thru haircut

Lumby’s Jesse Blades brought the clippers to the car for her client with mobility issues

Felix Allen escorts his mother Christina Allen from the Salmon Arm cenotaph in this photo from the 1970s. Hector Wilson's name can be seen on the cenotaph above the cross of poppies on the bottom left of the picture. Photo courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.
Letter: Diplomacy must come before conflict

Conflicts post 9/11 have been costly in both lives and expense

(Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna long-term care home

One staff member has tested positive for the virus. So far, no long-term care residents.

Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
COVID-19: North Okanagan parents want arena access as minor hockey resumes

Rink occupancy is limited to 50 people during the pandemic, leaving no room for spectators

Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)
Baby delivered early after Abbotsford mom becomes critically ill with COVID-19

GoFundMe campaign underway to help couple with expenses

Most Read