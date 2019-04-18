File photo

Man airlifted to hospital after apparent hunting incident in East Kootenay

The man was in stable condition when he was flown out of Fairmont Hot Springs to a Calgary hospital

A man was flown to hospital Thursday morning after an apparent hunting incident near Fairmont Hot Springs.

A spokesperson with the Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service, known as STARS, said the man, believed to be 49 years old, was suffering from a gunshot wound at the resort community in southeastern B.C.

He was rushed via air ambulance in stable condition to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

“Reports are he was involved in a hunting incident,” the spokesperson said in an email.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) was called at 9:03 a.m. for the incident in the hills outside of Fairmont.

“We immediately dispatched two ground crews and notified STARS air ambulance for transport. BCEHS paramedics were on scene in 20 minutes and cared and transported one patient to the Fairmont airport to be transported to hospital by STARS,” commented a media spokesperson for BCEHS.

Fairmont Hot Springs airport declined to comment, though they confirmed STARS had landed and picked up a patient Thursday morning.

