A young man was assaulted and had his vehicle damaged at Hidden Lake near Enderby April 30. (Recreation Sites and Trails image)

Man allegedly assaulted by youth at North Okanagan campground

RCMP investigating Hidden Lake incident that left 21-year-old, and his vehicle, damaged

A campground assault left a 21-year-old man injured and his vehicle significantly damaged over the weekend.

Police are currently investigating an assault in the early hours of April 30 at the Hidden Lake forest service campground near Ashton Creek.

“Over the weekend, a group of young persons were camping in the area and met up around a campfire with another group of young persons who were not known to them,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer. “As the evening progressed, an argument ensued between a 21-year old man and three individuals from the unknown group. When the man sought refuge in his vehicle, the three persons followed him and caused a significant amount of damage to his vehicle.”

During the incident, the 21-year old was assaulted and sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital by the group he was camping with.

The investigation is in the early stages and police request that if anyone has any information regarding the incident to contact Const. Hornoi at the Enderby detachment, 250-838-6818.

