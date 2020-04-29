Image: Pixabay

Man allegedly steals liquor from someone in Kamloops parking lot

The suspect remains behind bars following the incident

  • Apr. 29, 2020 1:00 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

A 37-year-old Kamloops man will remain behind bars for at least three months after allegedly forcefully stealing a bottle of liquor last week from someone in a downtown parking lot.

The alleged incident took place over the noon hour on April 24 in a parking lot on Seymour Street.

Alan James Gladue was subsequently arrested and charged with one count of robbery.

Following a brief appearance in Kamloops provincial court on Wednesday, Gladue’s file was adjourned to July 28. He remains in custody.

READ MORE: Kamloops residents help police tackle machete-wielding theft suspect

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey RCMP seize $33,000 in stolen Canada Emergency Response Benefit cheques
Next story
SASCU donates to Shuswap food banks and support groups

Just Posted

SASCU donates to Shuswap food banks and support groups

$6,000 donation to help several community organizations

Column: In search of the Shuswap’s most significant trees

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

COVID-19: Salmon Arm council turns travel money into emergency fund for non-profits

With conventions cancelled, city creates fund organizations can use to help vulnerable citizens

Salmon Arm’s foreshore trail to be closed to dogs for two months

No dogs are allowed during nesting season for birds

Interior Health records second COVID-19 death

In B.C., 105 people have died from the contagious virus

VIDEO: Snowbirds to fly across country to salute Canadians trying to flatten the curve

Moves comes after a three-week pause in training

COVID-19 leads to 75% revenue loss for half of Revelstoke businesses

Prior to the pandemic, 2020 was going to be a bumper year say local businesses

Man allegedly steals liquor from someone in Kamloops parking lot

The suspect remains behind bars following the incident

Surrey RCMP seize $33,000 in stolen Canada Emergency Response Benefit cheques

A man and woman were arrested in Cloverdale

Salmon Arm swim club dipping toes into online training

Sockeyes coaches preparing summer dry-land fitness program

Kamloops residents help police tackle machete-wielding theft suspect

A 46-year-old man from Kamloops in custody after items were stolen from a vehicle

Summerland Ornamental Gardens to hold sale online

Annual fundraiser offers plants for avid gardeners

Summerland provides generous support to food bank

Donations from public provide assistance during COVID-19 pandemic

London Drugs to create ‘Local Central’ aisle for small businesses to sell products

Small businesses in Western Canada are invited to immediately submit products for consideration

Most Read