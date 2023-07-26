(File)

Man and pup saved from steep slope above cliff by West Kelowna rope team

A man and his dog became stranded while out for a hike at Bear Creek Provincial Park

A man and his dog were enjoying the sunshine while on a hike in Bear Creek Provincial Park, in West Kelowna, when an incident occurred, requiring a high-angle rescue.

The West Kelowna Fire Department received the call for the stranded pair at approximately 2p.m. on July 26.

Brent Watson, Deputy Fire Chief with the West Kelowna Fire Department, said that the man and dog crossed the fence at Bear Creek. They would have wandered downhill before becoming stuck between two cliffs on steep and loose terrain.

After being unable to retrace their steps, help was called.

Two Rescue Units, a Command Unit and three Safeties rushed to the scene and quickly located the man and his pup with help from a drone.

Then, eight crew members of the high angle rope team suited up, secured an anchor point and lowered one person down to the stranded hiker and dog.

The fire department is asking people to be careful when out on the trails, especially in areas with loose footing and near steep slopes.

