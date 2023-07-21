Man arrested after community comes together to stop Kelowna bush blaze

Local businesses banded together to extinguish a fire on Kirschner Avenue, stop alleged arson

A bush fire that sparked on Kirschner Avenue was snuffed out before it spread thanks to a “great community effort.”

Ashley Robson, an employee with Diamond H Tack ran out to help after she heard a small fire had been started in front of the store.

Approximately 20 people from surrounding businesses worked together using fire extinguishers and buckets of water to extinguish the blaze.

Robson used Diamond H Tack’s fire extinguisher to battle the blaze until firefighters arrived.

The neighbouring Fairfield Vet Clinic also jumped to help.

“A woman came into Fairfield, yelling she needed an extinguisher because a bush was on fire,” said a receptionist at Fairfield Animal Hospital. “She ran outside and we followed and saw a bush on fire. It was a huge light up and it was near a vehicle, which was concerning.”

A Capital News reporter at the scene confirms that the bush fire has now been extinguished.

A group of people stopped the man allegedly responsible for starting the blaze and surrounded him man, while he sat shirtless on the sidewalk, until RCMP arrived.

The man was arrested and taken away in handcuffs.

(Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)

(Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bcwildfireBreaking NewsCity of Kelownafire

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Tip line launched for missing B.C. kids Aurora, Joshua Bolton amid Amber Alert
Next story
Lack of funding to sink B.C.’s only FASD clinic in Vernon

Just Posted

Sicamous has moved to Stage 2 water restrictions. (Linda Scott photo)
Sicamous moves to Stage 2 water restrictions

The East Adams Lake wildfire in the Shuswap was estimated to be 210 hectares in size as of Friday, July 21, 2023. (CSRD image)
Shuswap wildfire reaches 210 hectares, evacuation alerts remain in effect

A proposal to develop a six-lot subdivision on Old Town Road in Sicamous is going to council, with owners asking for first and second reading. (District of Sicamous image)
Sicamous subdivision in talks since 2006 beginning development process

A BC Housing information panel shared at a July 12 open house meeting shows an image of where a shelter is proposed to go in Salmon Arm, as well as an existing shelter located in Penticton. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Letter: Could city purchase or lease commercial property for Salmon Arm shelter?