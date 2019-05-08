Man arrested after flagger hit by car in Kamloops

A traffic flagger speaks to police after a flagger was struck at road construction along Valleyview Drive on Thursday just before 10 a.m. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)

A driver has been arrested after allegedly hitting a flagger on Thursday morning.

Kamloops RCMP said the woman was signalling the car to stop just before 10 a.m. near the corner of Valleyview Drive and Victors Road.

Police say the driver indicated he saw the flagger and knew he needed to stop his car but carried on driving, hitting the flagger as she was standing on the road.

The flagger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

RCMP say a 46-year-old man turned himself into the Kamloops detachment in connection with the case.

The male driver was from Kamloops and was not previously known to police.

Crown is currently determining which charges to lay.

“There are many construction sites within Kamloops and most are controlled by flaggers,” said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

“For proper flow of traffic and for the safety of the flaggers, it is vital that all drivers obey the flaggers. Exercise caution in construction zones and, above all else, show patience.”

READ MORE: RCMP investigate after flagger hit by beer can

READ MORE: Traffic flagger ‘pushed’ by vehicle in Osoyoos

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.