(Vancouver Police Department)

(Vancouver Police Department)

Man arrested after uttering threats with meat cleaver in hand at Vancouver women’s centre

Man dropped cleaver and walked away prior to police arriving

A man has been arrested after threatening to kill women at the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver Sunday (Jan. 16).

According to Vancouver police, a witness called 911 just after 1 p.m. after a 31-year-old man followed a woman into the Columbia Street community centre, uttering threats while holding a meat cleaver.

Police arrested the man after he threw away the knife and left. A woman grabbed the knife, called 911 and was able to identify the man to police.

Vancouver police are recommending weapons, assault and breach of bail charges.

ALSO READ: Man asked to mask up, pulls meat cleaver on grocery store employee in Vancouver; charges laid

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver

Previous story
Gaming funds a win-win for North Okanagan-Shuswap projects
Next story
748 overdoses in 2021: Those on the frontlines of the crisis in Penticton speak out

Just Posted

School District 83 says immediate action was taken after rodent droppings were found in some rooms at Shuswap Middle School following the winter break. (File photo)
Pest control brought in to Salmon Arm school after rat droppings found

The Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 has received $250,000 from the province’s Community Gaming Grants program to assist with the goal of constructing a boathouse/training centre on Shuswap Lake. The groups is among five successful applicants for funding from the Shuswap and North Okanagan. (File photo)
Gaming funds a win-win for North Okanagan-Shuswap projects

Tyson Still and Theresa Payton are the owners of Stillfood Bistro and Cappuccino Bar, which opened on Alexander Street in downtown Salmon Arm on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm couple share passion for plant-based food at new bistro

Missy Morrison Charko is the owner of Say Yes to the Rest Pediatric Sleep Consulting and loves her job helping parents and their children form healthy sleep habits. (Contributed)
Shuswap pediatric sleep consultant wants parents to say ‘yes’ to rest