Man arrested downtown Kelowna with taser made to look like gun

The crowd at a downtown Kelowna pub took in quite a show Wednesday afternoon after police swarmed the alley behind the Blue Gator Bar.

Patrons were asked to stay inside the pub as police were looking for a man with a possible gun.

However, when RCMP found the man it was discovered that he had a taser made to look like a firearm and not actually a gun.

The man was arrested and could be facing weapons charges.

The incident unfolded about 3:30 p.m. May 18.

READ MORE: 2 years later: Trial to start for Kelowna cop charged in caught-on-camera arrest

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaRCMP