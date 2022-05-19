The Blue Gator Bar and alley.

The Blue Gator Bar and alley.

Man arrested downtown Kelowna with taser made to look like gun

The incident unfolded Wednesday afternoon

The crowd at a downtown Kelowna pub took in quite a show Wednesday afternoon after police swarmed the alley behind the Blue Gator Bar.

Patrons were asked to stay inside the pub as police were looking for a man with a possible gun.

However, when RCMP found the man it was discovered that he had a taser made to look like a firearm and not actually a gun.

The man was arrested and could be facing weapons charges.

The incident unfolded about 3:30 p.m. May 18.

READ MORE: 2 years later: Trial to start for Kelowna cop charged in caught-on-camera arrest

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaRCMP

Previous story
Pieces come together for future Shuswap marine rescue boathouse

Just Posted

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 station leader Rob Sutherland does the first weld on Station 106’s future rescue boathouse during a ceremony held at Twin Anchors Manufacturing on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Andrea Horton photo)
Pieces come together for future Shuswap marine rescue boathouse

The music went off but the show must go on (Stars on Ice/Submitted)
Show goes on despite music troubles at Kelowna Stars on Ice

A Shuswap man was awarded more than $1 million in damages by BC Supreme Court in May 2022 after he was badly injured in 2018 when his dirt bike hit a chain strung across a rural road in Mara, south of Sicamous. (rihaij/Pixabay photo)
Shuswap man awarded $1.3 million following ‘horrific’ dirt bike crash

Salmon Arm’s Starbucks opened in its new location at 1111 Lakeshore Dr. SW (near the waterslides) on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm Starbucks reopens in new location