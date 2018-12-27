Man arrested following assault with a shovel

Chase RCMP arrest 31-year-old man after dispute in Anglemont

  • Dec. 27, 2018 9:50 a.m.
  • News

Chase RCMP

A 31-year-old man was arrested after assaulting another man with a shovel at an Anglemont residence.

On Dec. 9, Chase RCMP responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at a residence on Stampede Trail. Attending officers found the assault occurred following a dispute and resulted in one man receiving minor injuries.

The arrested man was held in custody until a Dec. 11 court appearance in Kamloops, after which he was released on recognizance of bail.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian’s appeal in drug case to be heard in Chinese court

Just Posted

Surveillance footage shows suspect in Chase bank fire

Chase RCMP release images from footage recovered from Royal Bank blaze.

Fast-food restaurant being closed, lost jacket top worst 911 calls in 2018

E-Comm has released its top 10 worst 911 calls this year, mainly centres around consumer complaints

Safeguarding youth from Internet addiction

Kelowna website founder invited to global conference on children’s social media exposure rights

Snow falling in Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada is calling for two to four centimetres of snow

Salmon Arm rugby teams to pick up Christmas trees

Yeti boys and girls to raise money in January for New Zealand trip

Top videos for 2018: The Curtis Sagmoen case

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Family of wrestler who cut dreads won’t seek legal action

Wrestler Andrew Johnson had his dreadlocks cut minutes before a match Dec. 19

Canadian’s appeal in drug case to be heard in Chinese court

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg’s case is reportedly in an appeal phase, after being previously convicted

Can the Liberals take all the credit for economic and jobs gains?

This one earns a rating of ‘some baloney’ by The Canadian Press

Glaciers in Western Canada retreat because of climate change: experts

Peyto Glacier and part of Banff National Park has lost about 70 per cent of its mass in last 50 years

How long can it go? Resilient economy enters 2019 with signs of weakness

Through much of 2018, Canada’s unemployment rate hovered near a 40-year low

Power restored to ‘99 per cent’ of people in B.C. affected by massive windstorms

The utility says customers on Vancouver Island can expect to have their power back on by Thursday

Comtois scores four goals as Canada routs Denmark 14-0 to open world juniors

Canada will be back in action on Thursday, taking on the Swiss

A look at the 10 nations competing at the 2019 world junior championship

The top 10 junior hockey nations will face off between Dec. 26 and Jan. 5

Most Read