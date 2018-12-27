Man arrested following assault with a shovel

A 31-year-old man was arrested after assaulting another man with a shovel at an Anglemont residence.

On Dec. 9, Chase RCMP responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at a residence on Stampede Trail. Attending officers found the assault occurred following a dispute and resulted in one man receiving minor injuries.

The arrested man was held in custody until a Dec. 11 court appearance in Kamloops, after which he was released on recognizance of bail.

