Man arrested following theft, threats at Kelowna store

The 20-year-old man remains in police custody and faces a number of potential charges

A Kelowna man was arrested by RCMP for allegedly stealing from a store and subsequently threatening a loss prevention officer on Tuesday.

On Feb. 18, shortly after 4 pm, RCMP responded to a report of the alleged theft and assault at a store along Harvey Avenue.

Police say the man walked into the store, stole merchandise and attempted to flee the scene. A loss prevention officer working for the store attempted to apprehend the man, who then allegedly produced what appeared to be mace and threatened him.

The male suspect was identified and taken into custody less than five hours after the incident, following an investigation by officers and the RCMP Police Dog Services.

The suspect, a 20-year-old Kelowna resident, remains in police custody and faces a number of potential charges.

