Officers were at the New Westminster SkyTrain Station on Sept. 30, 2019 when they allegedly saw a man in the middle of a drug exchange. (Metro Vancouver Transit Police handout)

Man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs near group of toddlers at SkyTrain station

Drugs found by officers believed to be a mix of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl

A man was arrested by Transit Police in Metro Vancouver recently after a pair of officers allegedly witnessed him in the middle of a drug deal just a few feet away from a kids play area.

Officers were at the New Westminster SkyTrain Station on Sept. 30 when they allegedly saw a man in the middle of a drug exchange.

Sgt. Clint Hampton told Black Press Media the two officers seized a number of packets appearing to contain an unconfirmed white substance and a suspect was arrested on a promise to appear.

It’s believed the drugs found by officers were a mix of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl, Hampton said.

He said the transit police service is suggesting charges for trafficking a controlled substance.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus
Next story
Vancouver Island father who killed daughters to make first court appearance since conviction

Just Posted

Shuswap make your own wine businesses change hands

One business in Salmon Arm, one in Blind Bay, sell wine, cider and beer making kits

Salmon Arm Tennis Club earns provincial recognition for indoor courts

Club presented with the Contribution to Community Tennis award

Beware: Requests to test water in people’s homes in Malakwa draw suspicion

Door-to-door visits do not match the timing or description of the last CSRD consultant visit to the area

‘Unforgettable, irresistible’ soprano featured in HD Live at Met’s Manon

Passionate opera ready to go on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Salmar Classic

Salmon Arm RCMP want help finding car that knocked woman off bike

Cyclist in South Shuswap struck by side mirror as vehicle passed her

Conservation officers searching for owners of aggressive dogs behind Victoria deer attack

Deer euthanized after dog attack on Bear Mountain on Friday

Vancouver Island father who killed daughters to make first court appearance since conviction

Andrew Berry to appear by video to set a sentencing date

Man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs near group of toddlers at SkyTrain station

Drugs found by officers believed to be a mix of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl

B.C. premier confident Surrey MLA can ‘clear the air’ in RCMP investigation

Jinny Sims said Monday she is not prepared to venture a guess on the nature of the investigation

Alleged $20K typo at centre of condo sale lawsuit between B.C. couple, notary

Semi-retired couple has countered lawsuit about overpayment with allegations of negligence

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

LETTER: Questions to ask yourself before the election

Okanagan resident urging voters to consider climate

Okanagan Green Party candidate apologizes for Facebook post peddling 9/11 conspiracy

It’s not the first time Robert Mallalieu’s views have got himself into trouble

B.C. university instructor charged with assault, uttering threats, unlawful confinement

Julio Viskovich, 38, is facing the six charges, each stemming from an alleged incident in Kamloops

Most Read