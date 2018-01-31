Man arrested for attempted robbery

A 35-year-old Chase man was arrested following an aborted robber at the Bear’s Den Esso on Highway 1 west of Chase. Google image

A Chase man is police in custody following an attempted robbery of the Bear’s Den Esso.

At approximately 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30, a man entered the service station along Highway 1 west of Chase.

“When the suspect realized there were other employees in the store, he uttered a threat to return and rob the store and left the building,” says Cpl. Scott Linklater, adding the suspect did not receive any money and no one was injured during the incident.

The following day, police arrested a 35-year-old man for this attempted robbery. He is expected to appear in Kamloops Provincial Court.