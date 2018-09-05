An RCMP dog was called into assist officers from the Salmon Arm detachment and Emergency Response team members in the search for a home invasion suspect in Tappen. (Black Press File Photo)

Man arrested in connection with Tappen home invasion

Police dog and ERT unit called to assist search for suspect

The Salmon Arm RCMP have a suspect in custody who is believed to be responsible for a home invasion in Tappen Sept. 4.

The RCMP received a report that a man broke into a home while carrying a weapon and then proceded to steal the homeowner’s vehicle, a white 2017 Hyundai Sante Fe. When police arrived at the house they located a stolen Chevrolet Silverado which was left there by the suspect.

Related:Guilty plea in violent home invasion

Later that night police located the Hyundai in the 3600 block of the Trans-Canada Highway. RCMP searched the vehicle and found two weapons inside, one of which was the one allegedly used in the home invasion.

Due to the belief that the supect was still armed and dangerous and the violent nature of the call, the RCMP Emergency Response Team and a police service dog were called to assist with the search for the suspect. The suspect, a 30-year-old man, was located in the woods a short distance from the stolen vehicle. He remains in police custody and according to the RCMP will make a court appearance Sept. 5.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Myths and facts about fighting B.C. wildfires
Next story
Bear euthanized in Revelstoke today

Just Posted

Bear euthanized in Revelstoke today

The black bear charged someone in Arrow Heights on Tuesday

Man arrested in connection with Tappen home invasion

Police dog and ERT unit called to assist search for suspect

Shuswap woman fights for silver at international jiu-jitsu competition

Christine Ahola of Enderby earns silver at World Masters

World-class PET/CT scanner coming to Kelowna

The BC Cancer Foundation says a critical tool in cancer diagnosis will be built in Kelowna.

Tuesday night accident closes Trans-Canada Highway in Shuswap

Highway re-opened east of Sicamous in the early morning hours of Wednesday

Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Only 75 southern resident killer whales are still alive in the world, often near the B.C. coast

Alleged impaired driver speeds through Kelowna school zone

RCMP warn drivers to slow down in school zones with class back in session

Myths and facts about fighting B.C. wildfires

In the era of TV, movies and social media, firefighting sees many portrayals

Trump doesn’t always follow rules, so Canada needs NAFTA’s Chapter 19: Trudeau

At Trump’s behest, the three NAFTA countries have been negotiating for more than a year

Trudeau says he won’t use ‘tricks’ to ram through pipeline construction

The prime minister was in Edmonton on Wednesday to meet with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users should have right to buy pot in stores

City of Vancouver required medical marijuana dispensaries to be licensed starting in June 2015

Canada remains unbeaten after knocking off New Zealand at World Cup

Kindred Paul and Monika Eggens each had two goals, while Kelly McKee added a single

Bank of Canada holds interest rate for now, puts more focus on NAFTA

Bank of Canada said more hikes should be expected thanks to encouraging economic stats

BC Conservatives want taxes to pay for addictions treatment program

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon said what’s being done now is not working

Most Read